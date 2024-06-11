Technology News

Google Pixel Watch 3 Design Renders Surface Online, Suggests Thicker Build

Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to back a slightly larger battery than the Pixel Watch 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2024 11:09 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3 Design Renders Surface Online, Suggests Thicker Build

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Onleaks

Google Pixel Watch 3 seen in a black colour option

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 is tipped to launch in more colours than black
  • The smartwatch may be available in two size options - 41mm and 45mm
  • The Google Pixel Watch 3 is likely to get a 1.2-inch bezel-less display
Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Pixel Watch 2, which was introduced in October 2023. The purported smartwatch has previously tipped to come in two size options and feature a buttonless design. The Pixel Watch and Watch 2 were only launched in a single case and display size. A new report has now leaked design renders of the Pixel Watch 3 hinting at its dimensions. The leak also suggests the battery details of Google's upcoming smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch 3 design (expected)

As per the leaked renders, the Google Pixel Watch 3 will likely sport a circular display with thick bezels, similar to the preceding Pixel Watch 2. The 91Mobiles report, in collaboration with tipster Onleaks, also shared a 360-degree video. 

google pixel watch 3 91m onleaks inline Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3 leaked design renders
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Onleaks

 

The purported Google Pixel Watch 3 is seen with a rotating crown on the side and has been tipped to sport a 1.2-inch display. The leaked design render of the smartwatch is seen running WearOS. The back of the watch body appears to be similar to the Pixel Watch 2 and is seen housing an array of sensors for health tracking. Pixel Watch 2 introduced a larger and more accurate health tracking sensor array last year. 

Google Pixel Watch 3 features (expected)

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to measure 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm in size, according to the report. This is slightly thicker than the Pixel Watch 2, which measures 41 x 41 x 12.3mm in size.

This increase in thickness could mean that the next-generation Google smartwatch packs a slightly larger battery. DEKRA and Safety Korea site listings had suggested that the Pixel Watch 3 could carry a 307mAh battery, slightly larger than the 304mAh cell on the Pixel Watch 2.

Apart from a regular 41mm model, the Pixel Watch 3 is also expected to be available in a 45mm case size. The smartwatch may also come with a buttonless design with gesture sensors, where users can tap, long press, pinch and swipe for different functions. The Pixel Watch and Watch 2 came with a second button apart from the rotatable crown. As per rumours, this may be absent in the upcoming watch. However, we'd suggest you take everything with a pinch of salt until Google officially announces the Pixel Watch 3. 

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications, Google Pixel Watch 3 design, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Intelligence, AI-Powered Siri, and ChatGPT Integration: Every AI Announcement Made At WWDC 2024

