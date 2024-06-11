Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Pixel Watch 2, which was introduced in October 2023. The purported smartwatch has previously tipped to come in two size options and feature a buttonless design. The Pixel Watch and Watch 2 were only launched in a single case and display size. A new report has now leaked design renders of the Pixel Watch 3 hinting at its dimensions. The leak also suggests the battery details of Google's upcoming smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch 3 design (expected)

As per the leaked renders, the Google Pixel Watch 3 will likely sport a circular display with thick bezels, similar to the preceding Pixel Watch 2. The 91Mobiles report, in collaboration with tipster Onleaks, also shared a 360-degree video.

Google Pixel Watch 3 leaked design renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Onleaks

The purported Google Pixel Watch 3 is seen with a rotating crown on the side and has been tipped to sport a 1.2-inch display. The leaked design render of the smartwatch is seen running WearOS. The back of the watch body appears to be similar to the Pixel Watch 2 and is seen housing an array of sensors for health tracking. Pixel Watch 2 introduced a larger and more accurate health tracking sensor array last year.

Google Pixel Watch 3 features (expected)

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to measure 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm in size, according to the report. This is slightly thicker than the Pixel Watch 2, which measures 41 x 41 x 12.3mm in size.

This increase in thickness could mean that the next-generation Google smartwatch packs a slightly larger battery. DEKRA and Safety Korea site listings had suggested that the Pixel Watch 3 could carry a 307mAh battery, slightly larger than the 304mAh cell on the Pixel Watch 2.

Apart from a regular 41mm model, the Pixel Watch 3 is also expected to be available in a 45mm case size. The smartwatch may also come with a buttonless design with gesture sensors, where users can tap, long press, pinch and swipe for different functions. The Pixel Watch and Watch 2 came with a second button apart from the rotatable crown. As per rumours, this may be absent in the upcoming watch. However, we'd suggest you take everything with a pinch of salt until Google officially announces the Pixel Watch 3.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.