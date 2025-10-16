Apple on Wednesday unveiled an updated version of Vision Pro. While it retains most of the features of the original model that was introduced in 2023, the mixed reality headset is now powered by the latest Apple silicon M5 chipset. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also introduced a new cushioned Dual Knit Band for the Vision Pro, which is claimed to provide a more comfortable fit. The updated mixed reality headset ships with visionOS 26 and all of its new features.

Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip Price, Availability

Like the original model, the pricing for the updated Apple Vision Pro with M5 chip starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) for the base variant with 256GB of storage. It comes with the Dual Knit Band. The headset is also available in 512GB and 1TB storage options, priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3.25 lakh) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3.43 lakh), respectively.

It is currently available for pre-order in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the UAE, the UK, and the US. The company will begin selling the headset via Apple Stores in the US starting October 22.

The Dual Knit Band is also available as a separate accessory, priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,700). Meanwhile, those who wear prescription lenses can purchase Zeiss optical inserts for the mixed reality headset, costing $99 (roughly Rs. 8,700) for the Reader lenses and $149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for Prescription inserts.

Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip Specifications

As per Apple, the Vision Pro can now render 10 percent more pixels on its micro-OLED displays compared to the previous generation, courtesy of the new M5 chipset. It is claimed to increase the refresh rate up to 120Hz, leading to reduced motion blur and a smoother experience on the Mac Virtual Display. The new Apple silicon processor combines with the built-in R1 chip to stream new images to the displays within 12 milliseconds.

The M5 chip, notably, is built using a 3nm fabrication process. On the Apple Vision Pro, it features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. As per the company, this enables developers to add more detail to lighting, shadows, and reflections in ray-traced games, such as Control.

The new Vision Pro with M5 chip also comes with a 16-core Neural Engine. It is said to make AI-powered features run 50 percent faster for system apps compared to the previous generation. It is also two times faster for third-party apps. Apple says M5 also has a positive effect on the battery life, with the Vision Pro now claimed to support up to two and a half hours of general use and up to three hours of video playback, on a single charge.

Apple has also launched a new Dual Knit Band for the Vision Pro. As per the company, it features upper and lower straps that are 3D-knitted into a single piece, resulting in a dual-rib structure. It is claimed to improve the cushioning, breathability, and stretch. The band features a dual-function Fit Dial, which allows for on-the-fly adjustments for an ideal fit.