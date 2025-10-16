Technology News
English Edition

Apple Vision Pro Refreshed With M5 Chipset and New Dual Knit Band: Price, Specifications

The M5 chip enables AI-powered features to run 50 percent faster for system apps on the Vision Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 October 2025 12:24 IST
Apple Vision Pro Refreshed With M5 Chipset and New Dual Knit Band: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

The Dual Knit Band is claimed to provide a more comfortable and cushioned fit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro price starts at $3,499 for the 256GB base variant
  • It is powered by the new M5 chip with a 16-core Neural Engine
  • Apple also introduced a cushioned Dual Knit Band for better comfort
Advertisement

Apple on Wednesday unveiled an updated version of Vision Pro. While it retains most of the features of the original model that was introduced in 2023, the mixed reality headset is now powered by the latest Apple silicon M5 chipset. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also introduced a new cushioned Dual Knit Band for the Vision Pro, which is claimed to provide a more comfortable fit. The updated mixed reality headset ships with visionOS 26 and all of its new features.

Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip Price, Availability

Like the original model, the pricing for the updated Apple Vision Pro with M5 chip starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) for the base variant with 256GB of storage. It comes with the Dual Knit Band. The headset is also available in 512GB and 1TB storage options, priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3.25 lakh) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3.43 lakh), respectively.

It is currently available for pre-order in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the UAE, the UK, and the US. The company will begin selling the headset via Apple Stores in the US starting October 22.

The Dual Knit Band is also available as a separate accessory, priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,700). Meanwhile, those who wear prescription lenses can purchase Zeiss optical inserts for the mixed reality headset, costing $99 (roughly Rs. 8,700) for the Reader lenses and $149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for Prescription inserts.

Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip Specifications

As per Apple, the Vision Pro can now render 10 percent more pixels on its micro-OLED displays compared to the previous generation, courtesy of the new M5 chipset. It is claimed to increase the refresh rate up to 120Hz, leading to reduced motion blur and a smoother experience on the Mac Virtual Display. The new Apple silicon processor combines with the built-in R1 chip to stream new images to the displays within 12 milliseconds.

The M5 chip, notably, is built using a 3nm fabrication process. On the Apple Vision Pro, it features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. As per the company, this enables developers to add more detail to lighting, shadows, and reflections in ray-traced games, such as Control.

The new Vision Pro with M5 chip also comes with a 16-core Neural Engine. It is said to make AI-powered features run 50 percent faster for system apps compared to the previous generation. It is also two times faster for third-party apps. Apple says M5 also has a positive effect on the battery life, with the Vision Pro now claimed to support up to two and a half hours of general use and up to three hours of video playback, on a single charge.

Apple has also launched a new Dual Knit Band for the Vision Pro. As per the company, it features upper and lower straps that are 3D-knitted into a single piece, resulting in a dual-rib structure. It is claimed to improve the cushioning, breathability, and stretch. The band features a dual-function Fit Dial, which allows for on-the-fly adjustments for an ideal fit.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro M5, Apple, Apple Vision Pro price, Apple Vision Pro specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple M5 Chipset Launched With 4X Faster GPU for MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro Refreshed With M5 Chipset and New Dual Knit Band: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Announced; OnePlus Ace 6 to Debut Alongside
  2. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  3. iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to Launch in India in November
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max to Launch in China Soon Along With This Smartphone
  7. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Expected to Launch in These Markets
  9. Apple's New M5 Chip Promises a Big Leap in AI and GPU Power
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Refreshed With M5 Chipset and New Dual Knit Band: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple M5 Chipset Launched With 4X Faster GPU for MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro
  3. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Security Flaws: CERT-In Asks Users to Update to Latest Versions With Security Fixes
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Announced; OnePlus Ace 6 to Debut Alongside
  5. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Launched in India With HEPA Filtration, Smart Controls: Price, Features
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Colour Options, Specifications Teased; Realme Reveals GT 8 Chipset, Camera Details
  8. Vivo Announces Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Globally With Origin Animation, AI Features: Release Timeline
  9. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Set for China Launch in October; Teased to Be Priced Under Rs. 50,000
  10. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »