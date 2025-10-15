Apple launched the iPad Pro with an M5 chip in India on Wednesday. The company's newest flagship tablet will go on sale later this month and will be offered in four storage configurations. The base model of the new iPad Pro will sport an 11-inch OLED display, and is 5.3mm thick. On the other hand, the larger 13-inch model is thinner at 5.1mm. Along with the new iPad Pro, the Cupertino tech giant also launched its latest MacBook Pro model, which is also equipped with its new M5 chip.

iPad Pro (2025) Price in India, Availability

iPad Pro with M5 chip price in India starts at Rs. 99,990 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi only model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular option will cost Rs. 1,19,900. The Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular options of the 13-inch model have been priced at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

The new flagship tablet is scheduled to go on sale in the country on October 22 via Apple's website, offline Apple retail stores, and other retailers. It will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. Apple will sell the new iPad Pro model in Space Black and Silver colourways.

iPad Pro (2025) Specifications

The Apple iPad Pro with the M5 chip features a 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. It offers up to 1.5 times faster 3D rendering with ray tracing in Octane X and up to 1.2 times faster video transcode performance in Final Cut Pro than its predecessor with the M4 processor.

On top of this, it will also deliver up to 2 times faster AI image generation performance in Draw Things for iPad and up to 2.3 times faster AI video upscaling performance in DaVinci Resolve for iPad, Apple said. It also features the C1X cellular modem, paired with the N1 wireless networking chip.

It sports up to a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion, True Tone, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The ProMotion technology enabled it to offer up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Moreover, it supports Adaptive Sync, which allows users to use an external display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For connectivity, the iPad Pro with the M5 chip features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

Additionally, iPad Pro with the M5 chip can charge up to 50 percent in about 30 minutes with an optional USB Type-C power adapter. However, the Cupertino tech giant recommends users to use Apple's ‘70W USB-C Power Adapter'.