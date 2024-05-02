Technology News

Samsung Hints at Introducing ‘New Premium Models’ of Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring Launch Tipped Too

Samsung said the new premium smartwatch models will be launched to meet the demand for upgrades.

Updated: 2 May 2024 16:08 IST
Samsung will also integrate Galaxy AI into existing and new flagship devices

  • Samsung reported making KRW 6.61 trillion in operating profits in Q1 2024
  • Samsung plans to expand its wearable ecosystem this year
  • Reports have suggested Samsung could introduce a rectangular smartwatch
Samsung recently said it is looking to expand its wearable ecosystem this year and dropped a big hint that it might introduce new premium models of smartwatches. The company published its Q1 2024 (Jan-March) earnings on Tuesday and also shared its plans for the next quarter and the rest of the year. For its Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, it could launch new models of the Galaxy Watch and even the Galaxy Ring this year. The South Korean tech giant is also planning to integrate Galaxy AI with new and existing flagship devices.

In a newsroom post, Samsung revealed its quarterly revenue, posting a significant growth quarter-on-quarter on the back of strong sales of flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones. The tech giant reported its operating profits for the quarter to be KRW 6.61 trillion (roughly Rs. 37 thousand crores). It also attributed the increased profits to the higher earnings posted by the MX Business.

Apart from its revenue numbers, the company also mentioned its plans for the next quarter as well as for the rest of the year. Notably, Samsung highlighted that it plans to expand its wearable ecosystem. One way it aims to do it is by introducing new form factors such as the Galaxy Ring. The device was recently showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 but there is no word on its launch date. However, the mention highlights that the Galaxy Ring could be launched later this year. An earlier report claimed that it could enter mass production in the third quarter of the year.

The second way Samsung wants to expand the division is by introducing new premium models of smartwatches. This is interesting given the company currently has two smartwatches in the market — the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. However, this year, it might introduce other models alongside them. According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung could launch a new square or rectangular smartwatch.

This will not be a new move either as the company used to offer square smartwatches with its now-discontinued Galaxy Gear series. There is also rumours that the company could bring another smartwatch with the ‘Pro' or 'Ultra' moniker and add more features to it, which could be used for the new rectangular dial.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
