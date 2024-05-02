Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7.

Updated: 2 May 2024 19:24 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for Rs. 22,999 in the ongoing sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime members gained access to the sale first
  • OnePlus and Xiaomi smartphones are listed at discounted rates
  • iQoo Z7 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro are listed with discounted rates
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started today with hundreds of deals across all product categories. Amazon Prime members gained access to the special discount sale starting at midnight tonight and from noon it is open for all buyers. The discount sale will go on till May 7. We have already covered the best deals on smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000. Here we have curated a list of the best deals on smartphones in the below Rs. 25,000 segment.

Different smartphones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are receiving price cuts during this year's Great Summer Sale. They come with fast charging support, large displays, big batteries and powerful processors. 

The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for Rs. 22,999 in the ongoing sale, down from the original price of Rs. 24,999. The latest Nord series phone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G are the other new entries listed with discounts on Amazon. Last year's iQoo Z7 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro are also up for grabs with discounted rates. 

If you are making payments using ICICI, OneCard or BoB cards, you can enjoy an additional instant discount of up to 10 percent on every purchase. Further, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon-based discounts.

Here we've listed some of the interesting deals on the best smartphones under Rs. 25,000. Buyers can compare prices and deal with Flipkart's ongoing sale before finalising the purchase decision.

Product MRP Deal Price
Oneplus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,998 Rs. 23,998
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 22,999
Honor X9b 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 21,999
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 13 Pro Rs. 28,999 Rs. 24,999
Oppo F25 Pro 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 23,999
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 19,999

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon, Offer Sale, Sale Offers 2024, Discount Sale 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
