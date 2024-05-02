Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started today with hundreds of deals across all product categories. Amazon Prime members gained access to the special discount sale starting at midnight tonight and from noon it is open for all buyers. The discount sale will go on till May 7. We have already covered the best deals on smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000. Here we have curated a list of the best deals on smartphones in the below Rs. 25,000 segment.

Different smartphones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are receiving price cuts during this year's Great Summer Sale. They come with fast charging support, large displays, big batteries and powerful processors.

The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for Rs. 22,999 in the ongoing sale, down from the original price of Rs. 24,999. The latest Nord series phone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G are the other new entries listed with discounts on Amazon. Last year's iQoo Z7 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro are also up for grabs with discounted rates.

If you are making payments using ICICI, OneCard or BoB cards, you can enjoy an additional instant discount of up to 10 percent on every purchase. Further, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon-based discounts.

Here we've listed some of the interesting deals on the best smartphones under Rs. 25,000. Buyers can compare prices and deal with Flipkart's ongoing sale before finalising the purchase decision.

