Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Apple Watch's Newly Patented NFC Integration for Bands Could Instantly Match Colour Schemes, Open Apps: Report

Apple Watch's Newly Patented NFC Integration for Bands Could Instantly Match Colour Schemes, Open Apps: Report

Apple has been seen expanding its research and development on wearable technology in the recent past.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 March 2023 19:27 IST
Apple Watch's Newly Patented NFC Integration for Bands Could Instantly Match Colour Schemes, Open Apps: Report

Apple Watch X has been tipped to arrive with an in-built prick-less blood sugar sensor

Highlights
  • NFC patent for Apple Watch bands were first reported by PatentlyApple
  • Once matched, band could open related apps, enable or disable features
  • Apple could also include health sensors into the band itself

Apple has been seen in the recent past expanding its research and development on its Apple Watch. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant had obtained a patent for technology that could make way for a colour-changing Apple Watch band. Now, the company has reportedly been granted a patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office for an Apple Watch Band that contains an integrated near-field communication (NFC) module. The Apple Watch and Band system with mating NFC modules could instantly match band colours with the Watch UI, open apps, and more.

According to a report by PatentlyApple, the US Patent and Trademark Office has officially granted Apple a patent that allows the company to add an NFC module to the Apple Watch band. This module could then mate or interact with a new NFC module on the Apple Watch body and match the colour scheme of the UI with the bands colorway. The connection could also instantly launch certain apps like ones specific to exercise, added the report. The patent also reportedly covers integrating health sensors into the band itself.

Most importantly, the patent reportedly also covers a band identification system that allows for the unique identification of a band coupled with the main body of an Apple Watch. The system may utilise NFC components that allow Apple Watch to identify and obtain information from a band without requiring a power source to be attached to the band.

The matching system will reportedly allow the Apple Watch to instantly sync features, colour schemes, and also open specific apps related to the band. For example, when a swim band is matched, the Apple Watch could automatically turn on water protection features.

The NFC matching system will also reportedly prevent the use of third-party unauthorized bands, making the ecosystem more secure and reducing the risk of unwanted damage to the wearable device. Upon detection of an unauthorised band the system may warn the user of such a breach, and also disable certain features of the device until the unauthorised band is disconnected.

However, it is important to note that Apple has traditionally been seen patenting potential technologies but not all of them have made their way to consumers. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the reported NFC integration technology for Apple Watches and bands will be made available to consumers.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch
Apple To Launch MacBook With OLED Display in 2024: Report

Related Stories

Apple Watch's Newly Patented NFC Integration for Bands Could Instantly Match Colour Schemes, Open Apps: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department
  3. Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  4. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  5. You Can Use ChatGPT on Your Wear OS Smartwatch With This Free App
  6. Apple May Soon Launch MacBook With OLED Display
  7. iQoo Z6 5G Gets Price Cut in India: Check New Price
  8. Redmi Note 12 to Launch in India on This Day
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  10. Google Releases AI Chatbot Bard: Here's How It's Different From ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 With ANC, Improved Battery Life, LHDC 5.0 Support Launched in India: All Details
  2. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department to Share TDS, Transaction Information
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, April 3 Launch Tipped: Report
  4. Adobe Firefly Family Of Creative AI Generators Announced: All You Need To Know
  5. Apple Watch's Newly Patented NFC Integration for Bands Could Instantly Match Colour Schemes, Open Apps: Report
  6. Apple To Launch MacBook With OLED Display in 2024: Report
  7. Microsoft Activision Takeover Deal: Firm's EU Remedies Target Only Cloud Streaming Rivals, Sources Say
  8. ChatGPT, Other AI Models Said to Have Complicated EU’s Efforts to Form Landmark Rule
  9. Adobe Adds AI Features to Photoshop and Illustrator, Nvidia Unveils 'Picasso' AI Image Generation Service
  10. Instagram Rolling Out Reminder Ads, Testing Ads in Search Results: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.