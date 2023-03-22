Apple has been rumoured to be working on OLED display panels for the MacBook series for a while. A new report suggests that it could be a reality much sooner than later. According to reports, the upcoming new Apple MacBook Air might become the very first MacBook device to incorporate an OLED display panel, and it could be released in early 2024. While the MacBook Air will use OLED displays, the MacBook Pro will continue to use mini-LED displays.

According to a 9to5 Mac report, the forthcoming MacBook Air will apparently use "tandem stack" OLED technology, which is a form of OLED technology that enhances display life span, power efficiency, and brightness. The MacBook Pro models will, however, reportedly continue to use mini-LED screens for the foreseeable future.

Mini-LED is a substitute to OLED which is less effective in some aspects and superior in others. Many argue that OLED displays are preferable to mini-LED due to their significantly stronger black levels. This is due to the fact that the pixels themselves produce the light. So if those pixels need to be black, they can be completely turned off.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, previously reported that Apple will unveil a new 13.3-inch MacBook with OLED display in 2024, along with the purported 11- and 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro models. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that the company will launch OLED MacBook models “before the end of 2024.”

Apple is also reportedly developing new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models that will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Apple M3 chipset. Even though the company has not officially confirmed anything, the new devices are expected to be released in June during the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.