iPhone 15 Series With USB Type-C to Offer Fast Charging With Apple-Certified Cables: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 series could be the first iPhone with a USB Type-C port.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2023 17:49 IST
iPhone 15 Series With USB Type-C to Offer Fast Charging With Apple-Certified Cables: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

EU passed the order for all personal mobile devices to use only the standard type of charging port

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is expected to launch this year in September
  • Apple plans to restrict use of third party USB Type-C cables for charging
  • Apple switched Mac, iPad models to USB Type-C

iPhone 15 series launch is months away, but leaks and speculations about Apple's next flagship series are in plenty. The Cupertino giant is expected to ditch the traditional Lightning port and bring a USB Type-C port to the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year to comply with a European Union law. A reputed market analyst has now suggested that Apple could restrict the compatibility of USB Type-C ports on iPhone 15 models to MFi (Made For iPhone) certified cables. Apple is said to optimise the performance of fast charging with a USB Type-C port with the preferred cables.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a report on Medium Tuesday suggested that the USB Type-C port on the upcoming iPhone 15 models will offer fast charging, but with some company-certified cables. Kuo says Apple will optimise the fast-charging performance of the MFi-certified charger for the iPhone 15.

Current iPhone 14 models support up to 20W fast charging and Apple is reportedly optimistic about a surge in demand for 20W USB Type-C chargers in the second and third quarters of this year. "Among Apple's chargers, the 20W USB-C charger is the most economical choice for iPhone users, so the 20W Replacement demand for USB-C chargers is strong" he added. According to Kuo, the shipment would be increased by 120 percent and it is expected to be around 70 million units in the fourth quarter.

The assembly suppliers of Apple 20W USB Type-C chargers are Lingyizhizao and Flextronics. Kuo notes that strong replacement demand for a 20W USB-C charger will benefit Lingyizhizao.

Apple is not bundling a charging adapter with the iPhone in the box. So, users might have to purchase an Apple-certified USB Type-C cable or adapter to take advantage of the upcoming fast-charging feature on the iPhone 15 units. Currently, the company is offering a 20W USB Type-C adapter and a 30W adapter.

As the new EU regulations coming into effect next year, Apple had earlier confirmed that it will soon switch the iPhone to a USB Type-C charger. The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup could be the first to ship with USB Type-C ports. Most Android smartphones currently offer USB Type-C standards. Apple's entire MacBook lineup and a few iPad models currently work with USB Type-C technology.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, USB Type C, Ming Chi Kuo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
