Technology News

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 'Double Tap' Gesture Also Works on Some Galaxy Watch Models: Details

Here's how you can use Apple's new 'Double Tap' gesture for free on your Samsung Galaxy Watch or older Apple Watch model.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 13:59 IST
Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 'Double Tap' Gesture Also Works on Some Galaxy Watch Models: Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 comes with support for a new 'Double Tap' gesture

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 support a new Double Tap gesture
  • You can use a similar gesture on your older Apple or Samsung smartwatch
  • Both Samsung and Apple support four main hand and finger-based gestures

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were launched by the company alongside the iPhone 15 series of smartphones at the company's September launch event on Tuesday. While Apple' did not introduce major improvements related to health measurement this year, the company teased support for a new Double Tap gesture that will allow users to perform certain actions on the latest smartwatch models. These include stopping timer, snoozing an alarm, or pausing music. However, you can also use the same gesture on some Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch models.

Both Apple and Samsung offer different features that allow users to use a few hand gestures to perform certain tasks. It is called Universal Gestures on compatible Galaxy Watch models, as 9to5Google points out, while on an Apple Watch, the feature is called AssistiveTouch. Both features can be used on recent smartwatch models from the two companies, and require the use of updated software for the wearables.

You can use these finger and wrist-based gestures on any Apple Watch that is running Watch OS 8 — which means it will work on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models, as well as the first-generation Apple Watch SE. You can open the Settings app on your Apple Watch and tap on Accessibility > AssistiveTouch > Hand Gestures. You can then select from four options: Clench, Double Clench, Pinch, Double Pinch and customise the actions that will be performed when using these gestures.

Similarly, if you have any smartwatch launched as part of the following series: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4, you will have access to the Universal Gestures feature. You can visit the settings section on your Galaxy Watch that is running One UI Watch 5 and tap on Accessibility > Interaction and dexterity > Universal gestures. Once the feature is enabled, you can choose from pinch and double pinch gestures, making a fist and making a fist twice, to perform certain tasks. You can also shake your writs to enable the universal gestures feature.

Apple Watch owners can further customise the actions to perform tasks like launching Siri, Apple Pay, showing all installed apps, switching to the previous app, and even holding the side button which can be used to turn off the watch. We will learn more about how the new Double Tap gesture works with the existing accessibility features on the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models when the devices are available to consumers later this month.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Double Tap gesture, Double Tap, Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Accessibility, Smartwatch Gestures, Universal Gestures, AssistiveTouch, Apple, Samsung, Wearables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanding to Two New Countries

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 'Double Tap' Gesture Also Works on Some Galaxy Watch Models: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  4. Lava Blaze Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed, Pricing Leaked: All Details
  5. Get Free OnePlus Buds 2R When You Buy This OnePlus Phone in India
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  7. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Debuts With BMW-Inspired Design: See Price
  8. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Features More RAM Than the iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in Select Countries, Price in India Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website, May Offer Up to 45W Fast Charging
  2. Mark Zuckerberg Expands Meta Horizon Worlds From VR Headsets to Smartphones and Web
  3. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 'Double Tap' Gesture Also Works on Some Galaxy Watch Models: Details
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanding to Two New Countries
  5. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds With Immersive Audio Launched: Price Specifications
  6. Lava Blaze Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
  7. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Preorders Begin Today: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Shows Small Rise Maintaining Recovery, Most Altcoins Reflect Notable Profits
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Offer Bundles Free Nord Buds 2R With Every Purchase in India: Details
  10. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition With BMW-Inspired Design Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.