Samsung is reportedly working on developing new health features for its wearable devices as the South Korean tech giant competes with Apple and Google that also manufacture wearables with features aimed at health-conscious users. A company executive reportedly confirmed that the firm is developing non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, while improving blood pressure tracking. These are features that are also being developed by rival Apple, according to previous reports. Samsung recently teased a new wearable device — the Galaxy Ring — and a future model could be equipped with these features.

Hon Pak, Chief Medical Officer at Samsung told Bloomberg that the company is working on adding support for monitoring glucose levels and tracking blood pressure to its wearable devices. “If we can do continuous blood pressure and glucose, we're in a whole different ballgame. [...] I think that's where everyone is trying to get to. We're putting significant investment toward that.” the executive said in the interview.

Most blood glucose monitoring devices today require the skin to be punctured, in order to draw blood. However, companies like Apple and Samsung are working on technology that will allow users to track their blood sugar levels in a non-invasive manner. Samsung is also working on improving blood pressure tracking on its smartwatches that must be frequently calibrated with a medical device.

If the South Korean firm succeeds in developing the technology, it could make its way to the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the recently teased Galaxy Ring, which will reportedly be available by the end of 2024. The company could even beat Apple, which has been working for over a adecade on the same blood glucose monitoring technology for future Apple Watch models.

However, the technology appears to be a few years away — we are unlikely to see these features on the successor to the Galaxy Watch 6 — and Pak is optimistic that non-invasive blood glucose monitoring will be available in the next five years, as per the report. It was reported last year that Apple had arrived at a major breakthrough in developing the advanced blood glucose monitoring technology that could make its way to a future Apple Watch model — the device was reportedly as large as an iPhone at the time.

