Samsung Developing Non-Invasive Blood Sugar Monitor for Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring to Compete With Apple Watch

While Samsung is working on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, the firm is also improving the blood pressure tracking on its existing devices.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2024 14:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (pictured) is already equipped with blood pressure tracking

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (pictured) is already equipped with blood pressure tracking

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring could get new health features soon
  • The company is working on blood glucose monitoring without skin punctures
  • Samsung is also trying to improve the blood pressure monitoring feature
Samsung is reportedly working on developing new health features for its wearable devices as the South Korean tech giant competes with Apple and Google that also manufacture wearables with features aimed at health-conscious users. A company executive reportedly confirmed that the firm is developing non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, while improving blood pressure tracking. These are features that are also being developed by rival Apple, according to previous reports. Samsung recently teased a new wearable device — the Galaxy Ring — and a future model could be equipped with these features.

Hon Pak, Chief Medical Officer at Samsung told Bloomberg that the company is working on adding support for monitoring glucose levels and tracking blood pressure to its wearable devices. “If we can do continuous blood pressure and glucose, we're in a whole different ballgame. [...] I think that's where everyone is trying to get to. We're putting significant investment toward that.” the executive said in the interview.

Most blood glucose monitoring devices today require the skin to be punctured, in order to draw blood. However, companies like Apple and Samsung are working on technology that will allow users to track their blood sugar levels in a non-invasive manner. Samsung is also working on improving blood pressure tracking on its smartwatches that must be frequently calibrated with a medical device. 

If the South Korean firm succeeds in developing the technology, it could make its way to the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the recently teased Galaxy Ring, which will reportedly be available by the end of 2024. The company could even beat Apple, which has been working for over a adecade on the same blood glucose monitoring technology for future Apple Watch models.

However, the technology appears to be a few years away — we are unlikely to see these features on the successor to the Galaxy Watch 6 — and Pak is optimistic that non-invasive blood glucose monitoring will be available in the next five years, as per the report. It was reported last year that Apple had arrived at a major breakthrough in developing the advanced blood glucose monitoring technology that could make its way to a future Apple Watch model — the device was reportedly as large as an iPhone at the time.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Apple, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch, Blood Glucose monitoring

Further reading: Samsung, Apple, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch, Blood Glucose monitoring
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
