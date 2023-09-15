Apple introduced a safety feature called Emergency SOS via satellite last year with the iPhone 14 series. This functionality is designed to let users get in touch with emergency services when they do not have a cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity. As planned, Apple is making Emergency SOS via satellite available in more countries later this month. The latest iPhone 15 series also gets this feature and it is free for the first two years with the activation of a handset. Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite was only available in the US and Canada at the time of launch.

During the launch of the iPhone 15 series this week, Apple announced that it is expanding the Emergency SOS via satellite feature to Spain and Switzerland. With this development, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users in these regions will be able to contact emergency services and share their location with friends and family in places with no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. The functionality will be available by the end of this month.

Satellite features are included for free for two years with the activation of an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, or iPhone 15 Pro.

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature debuted with the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last year. Initially, it was limited to the US and Canada and Apple expanded its availability to more countries at various points through the last few months. At present, the Emergency SOS via satellite is currently available in 14 countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, the UK, and the US. The feature requires the iOS 16.1 or later update to function in these countries.

The Emergency SOS via satellite service can be used during natural disasters and wilderness adventures. It will automatically appear when a user tries to call emergency services and a short questionnaire will be shown to help the user answer vital questions. Apple has also shared a video on YouTube to promote the impact of this safety feature. The four-minute video portrays iPhone 14 users who were saved from danger using Emergency SOS via satellite.

Meanwhile, Apple is all set to roll out another interesting feature called Roadside Assistance via satellite. It is designed to help iPhone users who are locked out of their vehicle or have car troubles like running out of fuel, in areas where cellular network coverage or Wi-Fi network are unavailable. This functionality will be exclusive to the US.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.