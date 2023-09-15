Technology News

iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanding to Two New Countries

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature debuted with the launch of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 13:46 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September 12

  • Apple introduced Emergency SOS via satellite last year
  • Emergency SOS via satellite service can be used during natural disasters
  • The latest iPhone 15 series also gets this feature

Apple introduced a safety feature called Emergency SOS via satellite last year with the iPhone 14 series. This functionality is designed to let users get in touch with emergency services when they do not have a cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity. As planned, Apple is making Emergency SOS via satellite available in more countries later this month. The latest iPhone 15 series also gets this feature and it is free for the first two years with the activation of a handset. Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite was only available in the US and Canada at the time of launch.

During the launch of the iPhone 15 series this week, Apple announced that it is expanding the Emergency SOS via satellite feature to Spain and Switzerland. With this development, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users in these regions will be able to contact emergency services and share their location with friends and family in places with no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. The functionality will be available by the end of this month.

Satellite features are included for free for two years with the activation of an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, or iPhone 15 Pro.

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature debuted with the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last year. Initially, it was limited to the US and Canada and Apple expanded its availability to more countries at various points through the last few months. At present, the Emergency SOS via satellite is currently available in 14 countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, the UK, and the US. The feature requires the iOS 16.1 or later update to function in these countries.

The Emergency SOS via satellite service can be used during natural disasters and wilderness adventures. It will automatically appear when a user tries to call emergency services and a short questionnaire will be shown to help the user answer vital questions. Apple has also shared a video on YouTube to promote the impact of this safety feature. The four-minute video portrays iPhone 14 users who were saved from danger using Emergency SOS via satellite.

Meanwhile, Apple is all set to roll out another interesting feature called Roadside Assistance via satellite. It is designed to help iPhone users who are locked out of their vehicle or have car troubles like running out of fuel, in areas where cellular network coverage or Wi-Fi network are unavailable. This functionality will be exclusive to the US.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Emergency SOS via satellite, Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro max, iPhone 15 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanding to Two New Countries
