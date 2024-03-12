Technology News

Samsung Plans to Switch Back to Square-Shaped Design for Future Galaxy Watches: Report

Samsung shifted to circular designs with the Gear S2 smartwatch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 March 2024 11:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Gear S2 launched in India in 2016

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models feature circular design
  • Apple Watch models feature a rectangular design
  • Samsung launched round smartwatches in recent years
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to bring back a rectangular design for its future Galaxy smartwatches. This would mark a departure from the circular design seen in recent Galaxy Watch models. The South Korean electronics manufacturer unveiled the Galaxy Gear smartwatch with a square screen back in 2013. It was followed by the Galaxy Gear 2 and Galaxy Gear Live with a similar display form factor. The Samsung Gear S2 was the first smartwatch by Samsung with a circular design and a physical rotating bezel.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is looking to bring back the Apple Watch-like squarish design for its smartwatches. The popular Android watch brand would reportedly adopt a similar design to previous models like the Galaxy Gear, Galaxy Gear 2 and Galaxy Gear Live, which came out over a decade ago.

Samsung introduced a circular design and a rotating bezel with the Galaxy Gear S2. Since then, the company has been following the circular design language. The latest generation Galaxy Watch 6 models have the same design, too.

It is not clear whether the shift to square-shaped displays will be implemented with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series or delayed for another year.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series, comprising Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Classic models, is anticipated to launch at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 smartphones. The event may take place in July. The phones are expected to pack Exynos chips and come with revamped software.

The currently outgoing Galaxy Watch 6 is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the base Bluetooth variant in India, whereas the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at Rs. 36,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 8a Expected to Launch Soon After Moniker Surfaces on Company Support Page
Apple Begins Formal Development of MacBook Pro With M4 Chip: Gurman

