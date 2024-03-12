Samsung is reportedly gearing up to bring back a rectangular design for its future Galaxy smartwatches. This would mark a departure from the circular design seen in recent Galaxy Watch models. The South Korean electronics manufacturer unveiled the Galaxy Gear smartwatch with a square screen back in 2013. It was followed by the Galaxy Gear 2 and Galaxy Gear Live with a similar display form factor. The Samsung Gear S2 was the first smartwatch by Samsung with a circular design and a physical rotating bezel.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is looking to bring back the Apple Watch-like squarish design for its smartwatches. The popular Android watch brand would reportedly adopt a similar design to previous models like the Galaxy Gear, Galaxy Gear 2 and Galaxy Gear Live, which came out over a decade ago.

Samsung introduced a circular design and a rotating bezel with the Galaxy Gear S2. Since then, the company has been following the circular design language. The latest generation Galaxy Watch 6 models have the same design, too.

It is not clear whether the shift to square-shaped displays will be implemented with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series or delayed for another year.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series, comprising Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Classic models, is anticipated to launch at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 smartphones. The event may take place in July. The phones are expected to pack Exynos chips and come with revamped software.

The currently outgoing Galaxy Watch 6 is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the base Bluetooth variant in India, whereas the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at Rs. 36,999.

