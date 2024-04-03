Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro Tipped to Get Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to launch with three variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2024 19:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro Tipped to Get Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro to serve as a successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to launch later this year
  • The models are expected to support eSIM and cellular connectivity
  • The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models may get 32GB of internal storage
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to launch later this year alongside the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables. The company has yet to confirm the launch of any of the products but there have been several rumours about them over the past few weeks. The Galaxy Watch 7 lineup has been tipped to launch with three possible variants, each with varying connectivity options. Now a report has leaked the battery details of the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro.

A GalaxyClub report spotted the battery details of an upcoming smartwatch on the Safety Korea certification site. The battery with the model number EB-BL705ABY was listed with a rated capacity of 578mAh. This is larger than the rated capacity of the 573mAh rated battery which was used in the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and marketed as 590mAh.

Therefore, a smartwatch carrying a larger battery than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could be the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro. Earlier reports claimed that the Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to come with three variants - out of which, one is likely a Pro model. Notably, the Galaxy Watch 6 series launched in July 2023 with a base Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 lineup is said to come with Wi-Fi-only and eSIM-supported variants. The former is expected to come with model numbers SM-L300 and SM-L305, while the latter is said to carry model numbers SM-L310 and SM-L315. The rumoured top-of-the-line third variant, expected to be the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, is likely to carry model numbers SM-L700 and SM-L705. All the model numbers ending with the number five are said to support cellular and eSIM connectivity, while the other models are likely to support only Wi-Fi.

The Galaxy Watch 7 models are also tipped to get 32GB of onboard storage, which is a considerable upgrade over the 16GB on the Galaxy Watch 6 models. The purported smartwatches are expected to run on a new version of Wear OS and One UI Watch and come with an upgraded 3nm chipset which is likely to be 50 percent more power efficient than the current ones.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Offers Free Credits for Startups to Use AI Models Including Anthropic
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prototype Image Surfaces, Dimensions Leaked
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro Tipped to Get Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Comment
