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iPhone 17 Was Best-Selling Handset Globally in Q1 2026, Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Ranked Top Android Phone: Counterpoint

iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro were the second and third best-selling handsets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 10:43 IST
iPhone 17 Was Best-Selling Handset Globally in Q1 2026, Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Ranked Top Android Phone: Counterpoint

iPhone 17 features Apple's A19 chipset

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Highlights
  • iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch display
  • iPhone 17 series was launched in September 2025
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 was the fourth top-selling phone
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iPhone 17 series was launched in global markets, including India, in September last year. The three models in the lineup, dubbed iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17, arrived with notable performance enhancements. However, Apple introduced the most significant improvements to the standard model over its predecessor by equipping the handset with a higher refresh rate screen, a dual 48-megapixel rear camera unit, and the same selfie camera as the Pro models. Months after its launch, a new market analysis report claims that the iPhone 17 was the best-selling smartphone globally in the first quarter (Q1) of the ongoing year.

Four Out of 10 Best-Selling Phones Globally in Q1 2026 Were iPhone Models

According to the latest Global Handset Model Sales Tracker report by Counterpoint Research, the newly launched iPhone 17 was the best-selling smartphone in Q1 2026, commanding a 6 percent market share globally. The standard model was followed by the other two models in the lineup, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro, with the two occupying the second and third positions, respectively.

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The report also suggests that four out of the top 10 best-selling models globally were from the Cupertino-based tech giant, as the standard iPhone 16 took the sixth spot on Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker in Q1 2026. Apart from Apple, two more smartphone makers featured on the list of the top 10 best-selling handsets.

While Apple took the top three spots, Samsung dominated the list with five of the top 10 selling phones belonging to the South Korea-based tech conglomerate. However, only the budget and mid-range models from the tech giant appeared on the list. The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G took the third spot, followed by the Galaxy A17 5G.

Last year's Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and the Galaxy A17 4G occupied the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions on the tracker, respectively.

Launched in February this year, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra “narrowly missed” a spot in the top 10 list of best-selling smartphones, according to the Counterpoint Research report. The smartphone reportedly registered stronger initial sales compared to its predecessor.

The only other brand to appear on the list was the Xiaomi sub-brand's Redmi A5, taking the 10th position in Q1 globally. The Redmi handset was also the most affordable one on the list, which reportedly saw a “sustained demand” since its launch in different emerging markets.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A17 4G

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 16, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Samsung Galaxy A07 4G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy A17 4G, Redmi A5
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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iPhone 17 Was Best-Selling Handset Globally in Q1 2026, Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Ranked Top Android Phone: Counterpoint
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