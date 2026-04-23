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  • Honor Earbuds 4 Launched Globally With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 46 Hours of Total Battery Life

Honor Earbuds 4 Launched Globally With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 46 Hours of Total Battery Life

The Honor Earbuds 4 TWS initially launched in China in October 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 18:58 IST
Honor Earbuds 4 Launched Globally With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 46 Hours of Total Battery Life

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Earbuds 4 come in Black and White colourways

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Highlights
  • The earbuds support up to 50dB hybrid ANC
  • AI translation works through the Honor AI Space app
  • The earbuds feature IP54-rated dust and water resistance
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Honor Earbuds 4 have expanded to select global markets after first launching in China in October 2025. The true wireless earbuds focus on audio performance and noise cancellation, offering dual drivers, up to 50dB hybrid ANC, and long battery life. The company also includes features like AI-powered call noise reduction, spatial-style sound enhancements, and fast charging support. The earbuds are designed for everyday use, with lightweight construction, touch controls, and added smart features for a more seamless listening experience.

Honor Earbuds 4 Price, Availability

The Honor Earbuds 4 are priced at AED 169 (roughly Rs. 4,300) in the UAE, SAR 199 (roughly Rs. 4,500) in Saudi Arabia, and MYR 399 (roughly Rs. 9,500) in Malaysia. They are offered in White and Black colour options. The earbuds are currently available through Honor's official website in these regions.

Notably, in China, the TWS headset launched at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 5,000).

Honor Earbuds 4 Features, Specifications

The Honor Earbuds 4 feature dual drivers with a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, both using titanium-coated diaphragms for improved clarity and balance. The earbuds support up to 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation with multiple levels, along with dual transparency modes. They also include AI-based call noise reduction using a triple-mic system and support spatial-style audio for a wider soundstage.

For connectivity, the Honor Earbuds 4 earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 with support for quick pairing. A low-latency mode is available for gaming and video playback. The earbuds support AI translation through the Honor AI Space app, along with Find My Earbuds and quick pairing.

Each Honour Earbuds 4 earbud pack a 45mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 500mAh battery. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to nine hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 46 hours in total with the case. Charging is done via USB Type-C, with the earbuds taking about 55 minutes and the case around 110 minutes to fully charge. A quick 10-minute charge can provide up to 3 hours of playback, according to the company.

The Honor Earbuds 4 earbuds feature an ergonomic in-ear design with touch and swipe controls, along with smart wear detection that pauses and resumes playback automatically. Each earbud weighs about 5.3g, while the case weighs around 38.3g. The earbuds are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Honor Earbuds 4, Honor Earbuds 4 Price, Honor Earbuds 4 Global Launch, Honor Earbuds 4 Features, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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