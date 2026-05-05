Google is reportedly preparing its next flagship lineup, and a fresh leak has now revealed detailed specifications for the upcoming Pixel 11 series. The leak covers the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. It also points to a new Tensor G6 chipset, upgraded cameras, and a few design tweaks. Overall, the changes suggest better performance, brighter displays, and improved imaging, along with the removal of some familiar features.

Google Pixel 11 Series Specifications, Design (Anticipated)

According to tipster Mystic Leaks on Telegram, the entire Google Pixel 11 lineup will be powered by the new 2nm Tensor G6 chip, codenamed Malibu. The chip is said to use a 1 + 4 + 2 CPU layout, with one ARM C1-Ultra core at 4.11 GHz, four ARM C1-Pro cores at 3.38 GHz, and two ARM C1-Pro cores at 2.65 GHz. It will also include a PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU, the Titan M3 security chip, a MediaTek M90 modem, a new TPU called Santafe, and a new GXP image processor named Metis.

The standard Google Pixel 11, internally called Cubs, is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080×2424 pixels and a 60 to 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen may support 240 Hz PWM dimming, reach up to 2,000 nits in HDR, and go as high as 3,100 nits peak brightness. The phone is likely to come with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a battery rated at 4,840 mAh. It may also introduce a new main camera sensor called chemosh, which is expected to be around 50 megapixels. The phone is expected to be offered in black, green, pink, and purple colourways.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro, codenamed grizzly, is expected to keep the same 6.3-inch OLED size but step up to a sharper 1280×2856 resolution with a 1 to 120 Hz refresh rate. The display could hit up to 2,450 nits in HDR and 3,600 nits peak brightness. It may be offered with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and a 4,707mAh-rated battery. The Pro model is also expected to get new main and telephoto cameras, with internal names bastet and barghest.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, known as Kodiak, will likely feature a larger 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1344×2992 pixels and the same 1 to 120 Hz refresh rate. Brightness levels of the Pro XL model, as well as its RAM support, are expected to be similar to the Pro model. The smartphone may house a 5,000mAh-rated battery. It is also expected to receive similar camera upgrades as the Pro variant.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, codenamed Yogi, is expected to include a foldable inner display with a resolution of 2076×2160 pixels and a 1 to 120 Hz refresh rate. The inner screen may reach up to 2,050 nits in HDR and 3,500 nits peak brightness. The outer display is said to have a resolution of 1080×2342 pixels, a 60 to 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. The foldable model could also support 12GB or 16GB of RAM, a battery rated at 4,658mAh, and the same new main camera sensor as the base Pixel 11.

The leak also points to a noticeable design change for the Google Pixel 11 Pro models and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Google may remove the temperature sensor and replace it with a small RGB LED strip built into the camera bar. This feature, tipped to be called Pixel Glow, is said to work somewhat like the lighting system on the Nothing Phone 2, but in a more compact form.

The report further claims that Google's rumoured IR-based face unlock system, known as Project Toscana, will not arrive with the Pixel 11 series, as the feature is still not ready for release.