iQOO Neo 10's new colour variants are now available for purchase in India. Introduced last month, the Alpine White and Asphalt black colourways join the existing Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome finishes, which originally debuted in 2025. It is, however, just a cosmetic refresh, while the handset's core specifications remain identical. The iQOO Neo 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs a 7,000mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India, Availability

The Alpine White and Asphalt Black colourways of the iQOO Neo 10 are available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 42,999.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000. This reduces the effective sale price of the iQOO Neo 10 to Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 40,999 for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, respectively. The offer is valid on Axis Bank and SBI card transactions. Buyers who would rather not pay upfront can take advantage of no-cost EMI offers for up to six months.

iQOO Neo 10 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) iQOO Neo 10 runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,500 nits local peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 10 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO Neo 10 has an IP65-rated build. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. As previously mentioned, it is available with the same specifications as the original variant that was launched in the country a year ago.