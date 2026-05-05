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iQOO Neo 10 Alpine White, Asphalt Black Variants Go on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Customers can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the new colourways of the iQOO Neo 10.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 12:06 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Alpine White, Asphalt Black Variants Go on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

Alpine White (left) and Asphalt Black (right) colours of the iQOO Neo 10

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Highlights
  • Alpine White and Asphalt Black are the new colours of the iQOO Neo 10
  • The price of the 8GB + 256GB variant starts at Rs. 37,999
  • Customers can avail of bank offers, no-cost EMI benefits
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iQOO Neo 10's new colour variants are now available for purchase in India. Introduced last month, the Alpine White and Asphalt black colourways join the existing Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome finishes, which originally debuted in 2025. It is, however, just a cosmetic refresh, while the handset's core specifications remain identical. The iQOO Neo 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs a 7,000mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India, Availability

The Alpine White and Asphalt Black colourways of the iQOO Neo 10 are available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 42,999.

VoltIQoo Neo 10 Discussion
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As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000. This reduces the effective sale price of the iQOO Neo 10 to Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 40,999 for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, respectively. The offer is valid on Axis Bank and SBI card transactions. Buyers who would rather not pay upfront can take advantage of no-cost EMI offers for up to six months.

iQOO Neo 10 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) iQOO Neo 10 runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,500 nits local peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 10 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO Neo 10 has an IP65-rated build. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. As previously mentioned, it is available with the same specifications as the original variant that was launched in the country a year ago. 

FAQiQoo Neo 10 FAQs
What are the main features of the iQOO Neo 10?
The iQOO Neo 10 is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB of internal storage. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor, along with a 32MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 120W wired charging and is backed by a 7000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 10 is available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options.
When was the iQOO Neo 10 released?
The iQOO Neo 10 was officially launched in India on May 26, 2025.
Where can I buy the iQOO Neo 10?
You can buy the iQOO Neo 10 through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and select retail stores.
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iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQoo Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10 features, iQOO Neo 10 Specifications, iQOO Neo 10 price in India, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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