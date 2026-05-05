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Crypto Market Recovery Continues as Bitcoin's Price Settles Above $80,000 Mark

Investor sentiment improves as ETF inflows continue supporting crypto markets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 13:11 IST
Crypto Market Recovery Continues as Bitcoin's Price Settles Above $80,000 Mark

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Market sentiment remains supported by steady institutional participation

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Highlights
  • Bitcoin holds firm as institutional buying remains strong
  • ETF inflows continue to support broader market sentiment
  • Altcoins trade mixed as traders monitor macro triggers
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Bitcoin traded near $80,900 (roughly Rs. 77.2 lakh) on Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency market remained firm amid improving investor sentiment and sustained institutional demand. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose by 1.25 percent in the last 24 hours, based on today's CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.26 lakh), reflecting stable movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 77 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.26 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Analysts noted that renewed risk-taking across global markets and consistent institutional accumulation have helped BTC reclaim key support levels, though macroeconomic triggers and resistance zones remain important for near-term direction.

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Mirroring Bitcoin's cautious upward movement, across the broader market, altcoins traded mixed on Tuesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $627.60 (roughly Rs. 59,860), while Solana (SOL) traded near $84.82 (roughly Rs. 8,090). XRP hovered around $1.40 (roughly Rs. 133), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.111 (roughly Rs. 10.5), indicating selective participation across the market.

ETF Flows and Macro Developments Shape Market Momentum  

Explaining the latest market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin is trading near the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 76.3 lakh) level as easing tensions in the Middle East bring back risk-taking across markets. The move is supported by about $270 million (roughly Rs. 2,575 crore) in short liquidations and a drop in oil-driven inflation concerns, helping BTC reclaim its bull market support band after three months.”

Offering a broader view of current market structure, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “ETF inflows and macro positioning drive the current price behaviour. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows of $629.8 million (roughly Rs. 6,008 crore) on May 1 and $196.8 million (roughly Rs. 1,877 crore) on May 4. This has stabilised prices after $490.5 million (roughly Rs. 4,678 crore) of outflows [...] Investors should avoid chasing near $81,000 (roughly Rs. 77.2 lakh) resistance and instead look at staggered entries closer to $75,000 (roughly Rs. 71.5 lakh) support, as flows and macro data will likely decide the next 3-5 percent move in either direction.”

Adding further context to current market sentiment, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Rising oil prices, with WTI above $105 (roughly Rs. 10,015) and Brent near $119 (roughly Rs. 11,350), are shaping sentiment and keeping investors cautious [...] In the near term, price moves are likely to stay sensitive to geopolitical developments, with quick swings in either direction.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains supported by institutional inflows and improving sentiment, though macroeconomic developments and geopolitical tensions continue to influence volatility. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 76.3 lakh) level and attempt a move toward the $84,000 (roughly Rs. 80.1 lakh) resistance zone will remain crucial for the upcoming price direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, BTC, Crypto markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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