Technology News
English Edition

Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets From Apple, Samsung, and More

Flipkart's Summer Sale early deals are now live, offering buyers exclusive discounts on tablets.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 May 2026 11:38 IST
Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets From Apple, Samsung, and More

Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart Summer Sale will start 24 hours early for Plus and Black members

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Flipkart Summer Sale is scheduled to begin on May 9
  • Apple iPad Air (M4) will be available for Rs. 61,800
  • Lenovo Legion Tab will cost buyers Rs. 27,399
Advertisement

Flipkart has started teasing its upcoming sale on the website. The Flipkart Summer Sale is confirmed to start on May 9 and will offer a wide range of products with lucrative discounts. During the sale period, consumers can find smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, home appliances, and more. If you are looking to upgrade your existing tablet or just buy one for multimedia consumption, this sale brings offers from several brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and more.

Flipkart Summer Sale: Deals and Offers

During the Flipkart Summer Sale, consumers can take advantage of multiple offers. The platform's Plus and Black subscribers get access to the sale 24 hours before it opens for the general public. The sale brings lucrative direct discounts on products, but if that's not enough, buyers can also get an additional 10 percent discount by using an SBI bank credit card for their transactions. This is also valid on the EMI transactions.

VoltFlipkart Sale Discussion
Explore More...

Flipkart will reveal the full list of products and the individual discounts one can avail of on purchasing them closer to the event. But until then, the e-commerce player has revealed some deals users of the platform can look forward to.

Flipkart Summer Sale: Best Deals on Tablets

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Apple iPad Air Rs. 64,900 Rs. 61,800 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Rs. 64,999 Rs. 43,999 Buy Here
Lenovo Legion Tab Rs. 65,000 Rs. 27,399 Buy Here
OnePlus Pad Lite Rs. 19,999 Rs. 15,899 Buy Here
Redmi Pad 2 Pro Rs. 32,999 Rs. 28,849 Buy Here
Oppo Pad 5 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 27,849 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPad Air 11-Inch (2026) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad Air 11-Inch (2026) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Apple M4
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS iPadOS 26
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 1440x2304 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large 120Hz 2.5K display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Useful keyboard and pen support
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels around the display
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • Audio flattens at high volumes
Read detailed Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12,000mAh
OPPO Pad 5

OPPO Pad 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth and vibrant 120Hz display
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Helpful multitasking features
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Limited software support
  • No official IP rating
  • Slow charging speed
Read detailed OPPO Pad 5 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10420mAh
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart sale, Flipkart, Tablets, Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus, Realme
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, XL and Pixel Fold Leak Hints at Tensor G6, New Cameras, Pixel Glow Design

Related Stories

Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets From Apple, Samsung, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Is GTA 6 Not Launching on PC Alongside Consoles? Take-Two CEO Explains
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Could Launch in India Soon With These Three Upgrades
  3. OnePlus Summer Sale: Deals on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13 and More Announced
  4. Top Phones Under Rs. 50,000 in India: iQOO 15R Takes the Lead
  5. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Might Reintroduce This Useful Camera Feature
  6. Asus Zenbook S14 (UX5406) Review: Premium, Portable, and Powerful
  7. Motorola's First Book-Style Foldable Confirmed to Launch in India in May
  8. Vivo V70 Lite 4G, Vivo Y05e Listed on US FCC Database With Battery Details
  9. OnePlus Pad 4 Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  10. This iPhone Was the Best-Selling Handset Globally in Q1 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Fold India Launch Teased; Set to Arrive in May as Company’s First Book-Style Foldable
  2. Redmi 17 4G Listing Hints at Multiple Memory Configurations; Rebranded Poco Model Also Expected: Report
  3. Vivo V70 Lite 4G, Vivo Y05e Reportedly Listed on US FCC Database Along With Battery Details
  4. OnePlus Pad 4 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Android 16 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Claims Record Performance in Mid-Premium Smartphone Segment in India
  6. Next Call of Duty Will Not Release on Last-Gen Consoles, Activision Confirms
  7. Samsung Showcases 3000-Nit Wide Colour Gamut OLED, Next-Gen 500-Nit EL-QD Display and More at Display Week 2026
  8. Apple Said to Be in Talks With Intel and Samsung to Produce Its Chips in the US
  9. World Liberty Financial Sues Tron Founder Justin Sun for Defamation
  10. OpenAI Accelerates AI Phone Development With Advanced MediaTek Processor: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »