Flipkart has started teasing its upcoming sale on the website. The Flipkart Summer Sale is confirmed to start on May 9 and will offer a wide range of products with lucrative discounts. During the sale period, consumers can find smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, home appliances, and more. If you are looking to upgrade your existing tablet or just buy one for multimedia consumption, this sale brings offers from several brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and more.

Flipkart Summer Sale: Deals and Offers

During the Flipkart Summer Sale, consumers can take advantage of multiple offers. The platform's Plus and Black subscribers get access to the sale 24 hours before it opens for the general public. The sale brings lucrative direct discounts on products, but if that's not enough, buyers can also get an additional 10 percent discount by using an SBI bank credit card for their transactions. This is also valid on the EMI transactions.

Flipkart will reveal the full list of products and the individual discounts one can avail of on purchasing them closer to the event. But until then, the e-commerce player has revealed some deals users of the platform can look forward to.

Flipkart Summer Sale: Best Deals on Tablets

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