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Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro Spotted in New Leak With Rectangular AMOLED Display, NFC Support

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro may also deliver up to 21 days of battery life under light usage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 12:51 IST
Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro Spotted in New Leak With Rectangular AMOLED Display, NFC Support

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro may come in a pink shade alongside black and white options

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi could offer NFC support for contactless payments
  • Aluminium build may give the band a more premium feel
  • Smart Band 10 Pro may retain core fitness tracking features
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Xiaomi is expected to add a new model to its wearable range with the Smart Band 10 Pro, and an early report has revealed key details about the device. Positioned above the regular Smart Band 10, the Pro variant is expected to bring a bigger screen, a more refined design, and optional NFC support. It appears to be moving closer to smartwatch territory while retaining core fitness-tracking features. The report also suggests solid battery life and multiple colour options, though pricing and availability remain unconfirmed.

Xiaomi's Next Wearable Could Blur Line Between Fitness Tracker and Smartwatch

According to a WinFuture report, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro will feature a larger rectangular design that clearly distinguishes it from the regular model, which boasts a pill-shaped panel. It is said to come with a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480×400 pixels.

Xiaomi is expected to use an aluminium body on the Smart Band 10 Pro, and the band may offer water resistance up to 50m. Like previous models, it will rely on a touchscreen for navigation. The band is expected to launch in black, white, and pink colour options, with more variants possibly arriving later. Xiaomi has not yet announced when the wearable will be released or how much it will cost.

The report also mentions that Xiaomi will offer the Smart Band 10 Pro in both NFC and non-NFC versions. The NFC variant will support contactless payments in compatible regions, making it a more convenient option for everyday use. This version is likely to cost a bit more than the standard one.

Battery capacity of the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro has not been confirmed yet, but according to the aforementioned retailers, the band could last up to 21 days under ideal conditions. That estimate likely applies when the always-on display is off and the device is used lightly.

With always-on display enabled, users can expect around ten days of battery life, while heavier usage could bring it down to roughly eight days. The smart wearable is also expected to support Bluetooth 5.4 for pairing with smartphones.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro is also expected to include heart rate tracking, multiple sports modes, and other common fitness and health tools. The report suggests there may not be any other major changes compared to the previous model.

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Further reading: Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro, Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro Features, Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro Colour Options, Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro Design, Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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