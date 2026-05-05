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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India Soon With Three Upgrades Over Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was recently spotted in leaked renders with a familiar design.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 12:02 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India Soon With Three Upgrades Over Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Pro features a hole-punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ could be offered in three colourways
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ might support wireless charging
  • The company has yet to confirm its launch in India
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro was launched in India last month as the third model in the company's Edge 70 series, which currently includes the Motorola Edge 70 and Edge 70 Fusion. However, the tech firm appears to be gearing up to introduce a fourth model in the lineup, which could be marketed as the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+. The rumoured handset will reportedly be launched in India soon. The smartphone is said to boast various upgrades over the Edge 70 Pro, filling various “gaps” in the recently launched phone in terms of features. Moreover, the handset is expected to be offered in three colourways, featuring distinct finishes.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Could Launch in India by the End of May

In a post on X, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) claims that the smartphone maker will launch the rumoured Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ in India by the end of this month. The handset is expected to go on sale in the country in three green, red, and brown colour options, boasting satin and wooden finishes, respectively.

The handset will reportedly arrive with notable upgrades over the recently unveiled Motorola Edge 70 Pro. The purported Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will reportedly feature a telephoto camera on the back, housed inside a familiar square-shaped camera module.

Additionally, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is said to support wireless charging, which was missing on the Edge 70 Pro model. The top-of-the-line variant of the upcoming handset is said to feature 16GB of RAM.

To recap, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro was launched in India on April 22 with a price tag of Rs. 41,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the base variant, with 8GB of RAM, arrived at Rs. 38,999. The handset is currently on sale in the country in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colourways.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging, while not offering wireless charging support. For optics, it features a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and an unspecified third sensor, while missing out on a telephoto shooter.

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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