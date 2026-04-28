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Samsung Galaxy Glasses to Reportedly Feature Ray-Ban Meta-Like Design, Gemini Integration

Samsung’s smart glasses are expected to run on the Android XR platform, which has been co-developed with Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 April 2026 09:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Glasses to Reportedly Feature Ray-Ban Meta-Like Design, Gemini Integration

Samsung's glasses may compete with Meta's offerings in the smart glasses space

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Highlights
  • The "Jinju" smart glasses may feature a lightweight, wearable design
  • Gemini integration is said to enable real-time translation, navigation
  • The initial model is not expected to include a built-in display
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Samsung is said to be preparing to introduce its first pair of extended reality (XR) glasses later this year. Details about the purported product have surfaced online ahead of any official announcement. According to a report, the smart glasses could be inspired by existing competitors' devices, such as the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, in terms of design. With its launch, the South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to expand its Android XR ecosystem beyond the previously unveiled Samsung Galaxy XR.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses Design, Platform (Leaked)

According to a report by Android Headlines, the upcoming device, which has currently been codenamed “Jinju”, will resemble existing smart glasses such as Meta Ray-Ban models and Google's prototype Gemini-powered glasses. The design is said to focus on a lightweight, everyday wearable form factor rather than a bulky headset. This would reportedly make it more suitable for casual use.

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Leaked design of the Samsung Galaxy Glasses
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The initial version of the Galaxy Glasses is not expected to include a built-in display. Instead, Samsung is rumoured to be developing a second, more advanced model with a micro-LED display codenamed “Haean,” which could arrive in 2027.

Samsung's smart glasses are expected to run on the Android XR platform, which Samsung is co-developing with Google. Notably, the tech giant's Galaxy XR mixed reality headset also runs the same platform.

The leaked specifications suggest that the Galaxy Glasses will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chipset paired with a 155mAh battery. The smart glasses may weigh around 50g. For optics, it may include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX681 camera. Connectivity options are expected to include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3.

The report suggests that Samsung could equip the Galaxy Glasses with directional speakers, while also exploring bone-conduction technology through its patents. The device is also said to feature photochromic lenses, which can adjust to lighting conditions.

A key highlight is expected to be deep integration with Gemini AI. In theory, this would reportedly allow users to perform tasks such as translating text, navigating via maps, checking the weather, and interacting with contextual information in real time. We've already seen some of these features with several iterations of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, and Samsung could position the Galaxy Glasses as a competitor in the smart glasses space.

The Galaxy Glasses, notably, are expected to be Samsung's next major wearable launch after its smart ring and XR headset efforts. The company has already entered the XR space with the Galaxy XR headset, positioned to compete with devices like the Apple Vision Pro and XReal.

While pricing details remain under wraps, the non-display model could be #379 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and $499 (roughly Rs. 47,000). On the other hand, the display-equipped variant, expected in 2027, may cost significantly more. However, these figures are not final and could change ahead of launch.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Glasses, Samsung Galaxy Glasses Features, Samsung Galaxy Glasses Price, Samsung Galaxy Glasses launch, Smart Glasses, Samsung Smart Glasses
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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