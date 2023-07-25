Noise has launched its first smart ring, the Luna Ring, in India on Tuesday. The latest smart wearable from the Indian manufacturer comes equipped with several health sensors including a heart rate monitor, temperature sensor and SpO2 sensor. The new smart ring comes in Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black colour options. It sports a titanium body and is said to be suitable for every skin type due to its hypoallergenic smooth inner shell. The Luna Ring also supports wireless charging.

Noise Luna Ring price, availability

Noise is yet to reveal the price and sale date for the Luna Ring in India. However, those willing to buy the smart ring can pre-order by opting for a Priority Access pass priced at Rs. 2,000 via Gonoise.com. As per the company, the priority pass will also offer a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the day of the purchase. Additionally, Priority Pass holders will also get free liquid and physical damage coverage and theft insurance worth Rs. 2,000.

The new Noise Luna Ring will be made available in seven ring sizes and five colour options — Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black.

Noise Luna Ring specifications

The newly launched smart ring from Noise comes equipped with advanced sensors like Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, skin temperature sensors, and a 3-axis accelerometer. It is said to use an optomechanical design, combining the three LEDs and two PDs along with three bumps to ensure alignment of the optical sensors with the user's finger.

The Luna Ring claims to track over 70 metrics and delivers user scores for sleep, readiness, and activity. It also comes with activity trackers that analyse a user's patterns and offer tailored recommendations. Luna Ring also has a body temperature sensor as well as a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor to keep track of the user's health. Additionally, users can access their activity records as well as health data on the NoiseFit App.

It is powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology and is said to offer water resistance up to 50m or 164 ft.

Luna Ring also supports automatic firmware updates. It is compatible with all devices running iOS 14 or Android 6 and above. It is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and takes 60 minutes to get fully charged. The smart ring from Noise measures 3mm in thickness and said to sport a lightweight design.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.