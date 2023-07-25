Technology News

Noise Luna Ring Smart Wearable With Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India: Details

Noise Luna ring is available in Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 July 2023 20:31 IST
Noise Luna Ring Smart Wearable With Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Noise India

The price for Noise Luna Ring is yet to be announced

Highlights
  • Noise Luna Ring is powered by Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology
  • The smart ring offers water resistance up to 50m or 164 ft
  • Noise Luna Ring is available for pre-order via Gonoise.com

Noise has launched its first smart ring, the Luna Ring, in India on Tuesday. The latest smart wearable from the Indian manufacturer comes equipped with several health sensors including a heart rate monitor, temperature sensor and SpO2 sensor. The new smart ring comes in Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black colour options. It sports a titanium body and is said to be suitable for every skin type due to its hypoallergenic smooth inner shell. The Luna Ring also supports wireless charging.

Noise Luna Ring price, availability

Noise is yet to reveal the price and sale date for the Luna Ring in India. However, those willing to buy the smart ring can pre-order by opting for a Priority Access pass priced at Rs. 2,000 via Gonoise.com. As per the company, the priority pass will also offer a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the day of the purchase. Additionally, Priority Pass holders will also get free liquid and physical damage coverage and theft insurance worth Rs. 2,000.

The new Noise Luna Ring will be made available in seven ring sizes and five colour options — Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black.

Noise Luna Ring specifications

The newly launched smart ring from Noise comes equipped with advanced sensors like Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, skin temperature sensors, and a 3-axis accelerometer. It is said to use an optomechanical design, combining the three LEDs and two PDs along with three bumps to ensure alignment of the optical sensors with the user's finger.

The Luna Ring claims to track over 70 metrics and delivers user scores for sleep, readiness, and activity. It also comes with activity trackers that analyse a user's patterns and offer tailored recommendations. Luna Ring also has a body temperature sensor as well as a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor to keep track of the user's health. Additionally, users can access their activity records as well as health data on the NoiseFit App.

It is powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology and is said to offer water resistance up to 50m or 164 ft.

Luna Ring also supports automatic firmware updates. It is compatible with all devices running iOS 14 or Android 6 and above. It is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and takes 60 minutes to get fully charged. The smart ring from Noise measures 3mm in thickness and said to sport a lightweight design. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Luna Ring, Smart Ring, Noise
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google’s Android 14 Tipped to Bring iPhone-Like Satellite Connectivity Support for SMS
Cardano Blockchain Ready for ‘Mithril’ Upgrade: Here’s What It Means for ADA Community
Noise Luna Ring Smart Wearable With Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K11 5G Goes Official With 100W Fast Charging Support: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Noise Unveils Its First Smart Wearable, Luna Ring, in India: See Features
  4. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  5. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Available at This Discounted Price via Flipkart
  7. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones With Dynamic Driver X Launched at This Price
  8. Android 14 Could Add Satellite Connectivity Support for SMS: Details
  9. Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Dual-Screen Laptop Debuts in India: Check Price
  10. Vivo V29 5G Design Officially Teased; Could Debut Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Cardano Blockchain Ready for ‘Mithril’ Upgrade: Here’s What It Means for ADA Community
  2. Noise Luna Ring Smart Wearable With Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India: Details
  3. Google’s Android 14 Tipped to Bring iPhone-Like Satellite Connectivity Support for SMS
  4. Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Laptop With Two 13.3-Inch 2.8K OLED Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Spotify Active Monthly Users Grows to 551 Million, Premium Subscriptions Rise 17 Percent in Second Quarter
  6. ISRO Successfully Completes Fifth Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How to Watch Samsung's Launch Event and What to Expect
  8. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Confirmed, Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Teased
  9. Middle Eastern Crypto Exchange Rain Grabs License to Handle Assets in UAE
  10. Tecno Pova 5 Series LED Arc Interface Teased Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.