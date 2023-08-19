Technology News

Google Pixel Watch 2 Spotted on Google Play Console; Specifications, Chipset Tipped

Google Pixel Watch 2 was previously tipped to come with a Snapdragon W5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 19 August 2023 15:23 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to succeed the Google Pixel Watch (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch 2 is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm SW5100 SoC
  • The smartwatch is expected to have a 384×384 resolution display
  • Google Pixel Watch 2 is tipped to retain 2GB of RAM

Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Google Pixel Watch, which was released in October 2022. The debut Pixel Watch model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED touch display protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and an Exynos 9110 SoC. The watch also claimed to have a battery life of up to 24 hours. However, the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 is expected to include an improved SoC and battery. There have been several rumours about the purported smartwatch. The wearable was reportedly spotted on Google Play Console, where some key specifications were listed.

A 9to5Google report says that the Pixel Watch 2 was recently spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing shows some key details of the smart wearable, including its processor, display and software specifications. The report says that the watch is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm SW5100 SoC, which claims to be the Snapdragon W5 chipset, not the W5+ variant. It is also tipped to retain 2GB of RAM from the preceding model.

Reportedly, the Snapdragon W5 chip is built on the same Samsung 4nm processor as almost all of the 2021 and 2022 smartphone chips, leading to a considerable efficiency gain over the previous chip. It is likely to support low-power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernation, which will extend the Pixel Watch 2's battery life.

The Pixel Watch 2 is said to come with Android 13-based Wear OS 4, according to the listing. The report added that the wearable will also come with support for Wear OS 4's new "backup" feature. As previously reported, Google is reported to market the smartwatch with a 1.2-inch round OLED display and come with a Samsung panel instead of a BOE display. It is expected to have a resolution of 384×384 pixels and a pixel density of 320ppi.

The upcoming smartwatch will reportedly include an ultrawide-band (UWB) connectivity option in addition to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. With a 4 percent boost over its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 is slated to pack a slightly larger 306mAh battery, as opposed to the 294mAh rated battery of the Pixel Watch 2022 model, which claims to give up to 24 hours of battery life. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

