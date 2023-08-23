Technology News

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: ISRO Scripts History as India Becomes First to Land on Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan-3's LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04pm.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 August 2023 19:20 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: ISRO Scripts History as India Becomes First to Land on Lunar South Pole

Photo Credit: Reuters

People watch a live stream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing on the moon

Highlights
  • India has become the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon
  • Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2
  • Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander crashed

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

In a big boost to India's space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The soft-landing took place days after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

The lander and the six-wheeled rover (with total mass of 1,752 kg) are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) The lander with four legs, had multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.

The lander carries the rover in a compartment with a ramp for deployment onto the surface.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan 3, ISRO, India, Moon, Moon Landing
Facebook-Owner Meta Breaking European Data Privacy Rules in Norway, Regulator Says

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: ISRO Scripts History as India Becomes First to Land on Lunar South Pole
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Highlights - Soft Landing on Moon's South Pole a Success
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Set for Automatic Landing Sequence, Says ISRO
  3. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Price
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  5. Honor 90 Price in India Leaked: Here’s How Much It Might Cost You
  6. iQoo Z7 Pro Will Be Equipped With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  7. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  8. Moto G84 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped, Could Get 120Hz Display
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing Countdown Begins: How to Watch Live Streaming
  10. Apple Smart Ring Spotted in Development via New Patent: How It Could Work
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Smart Ring Features Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India: Details
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: ISRO Scripts History as India Becomes First to Land on Lunar South Pole
  3. Redmi K60 Ultra Promised to Get 4 Years of Android Version Upgrades, Just as Samsung's Galaxy Smartphones
  4. WhatsApp Developing Shortcut to Quickly Send View-Once Images and Videos on Latest Beta: Report
  5. Facebook-Owner Meta Breaking European Data Privacy Rules in Norway, Regulator Says
  6. PS5 to Receive Another Rs. 7,500 Discount From August 24 in India: All Details
  7. Web3 Telco World Mobile Launches Service in US, UK, Australia: Here’s What Its About
  8. Xiaomi, With $10 Billion Investment Pledged, Wins China Approval to Make Electric Vehicles
  9. Redmi A2+ With 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Debut in India in September, Might Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.