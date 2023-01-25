Technology News

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch With 123 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 1,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2023 20:21 IST
Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch With 123 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch features an AI Voice assistant

Highlights
  • It features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
  • Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch features built-in games
  • Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 1,999.

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch was launched in India on Wednesday. The latest smartwatch from the Indian wearable manufacturer sports a 1.39-inch (240x240 pixels) LCD display, and supports Bluetooth calling. The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch comes with support for over 120 sports modes and features heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors. The new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch price in India

The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Flipkart India.

The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch comes in six different colour variants — Black, Blue, Red, Grey, Pink, and Teal.

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch specifications

The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch features a 1.39-inch (240x240 pixels) LCD display. The smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature letting users make and receive phone calls directly from the watch display. The smartwatch also features support for AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri, according to Fire-Boltt

Additionally, the smartwatch also comes with 123 sports modes including running, cycling, and swimming. It also offers SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, among others. It also offers support for notification mirroring from a connected device. The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra also comes with built-in games. The Flipkart listing for the product claims it can last up to seven days on a single charge. It takes around 120 minutes for a full charge. The wearable has a smart UI Interface with over 100+ cloud watch faces. It also has smart controls that can track the weather, play games, get periodic reminders, along with controls for camera and music playback. The smartwatch measures 46.6x50.6x0.4 mm and weighs 80 grams, according to the company. 

 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch, Fire Boltt, Fire Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple Files Patent for Full Side-to-Side Glass Haptic Trackpad for Future MacBooks
Google Announces Sweeping Changes for Android Device Makers in India After Supreme Court Upholds CCI Order
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: The Better Camera?
Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch With 123 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Get Google Play System January Update: What's New
  3. Moto E13 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price
  5. Coca-Cola Phone Could Launch Soon, Tipped to Be a Rebrand of This Handset
  6. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G to Launch in India On This Date: All Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8T 4G Specifications, Prices Tipped: All Details
  9. The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023
  10. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch With 123 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Google Announces Sweeping Changes for Android Device Makers in India After Supreme Court Upholds CCI Order
  3. Apple Files Patent for Full Side-to-Side Glass Haptic Trackpad for Future MacBooks
  4. Noise Buds Combat TWS With Up to 36 Hours Battery Life, Quad Mic ENC Launched in India: Details
  5. Twitter for Web Will Now Stay on the Last Timeline Tab You Visited, iOS and Android Update to Follow Soon
  6. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked, Could Launch on February 6: Report
  7. Google Reportedly Working on Fast Pair Setup for New Android Phones, May Debut on Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
  8. India Should Consider Lowering TDS Rate on Cryptocurrency Trade to Stem Flight of Capital, Users: Report
  9. Lava Probuds 21 TWS Earphones to Go on Sale for Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unboxing Video, Camera Samples Leaked, Compared to Pixel 7 Pro: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.