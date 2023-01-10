Technology News

Fire-Boltt Infinity Smartwatch With 1.6-inch Display, 4GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch comes in five colour variants — Black, Gold Black, Grey, Gold, and Silver.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 January 2023 12:46 IST
Fire-Boltt Infinity Smartwatch With 1.6-inch Display, 4GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch is compatible with Android as well as iOS

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch can monitor SpO2 levels
  • The smartwatch comes with IP67 rating for water resistance
  • Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch offers over 110 inbuilt watch faces

Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch has been launched in India. The latest smartwatch from the Indian company sports a 1.6-inch HD display with 400x400 pixel resolution, and features Bluetooth calling. The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch comes with support for more than 300 sports modes and over 110 inbuilt watch faces. It also has sensors that can track health parameters like heart rate and blood oxygen level. The new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt gets an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating as well.

Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch price, availability

The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4,999 and is available for sale on the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Amazon India.

The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch comes in five different colour variants — Black, Gold, Silver, Grey, and Gold Black.

Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch specifications

The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch features a 1.6-inch HD LCD display with a resolution of 400x400 pixels and 500 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature, allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch itself. The smartwatch from the Indian company also features voice assistance, supporting both Siri on iOS and Google Assistant on Android.

Additionally, the timepiece also comes with an inbuilt storage of 4GB offering a personal MP3 player with a storage capacity of up to 300 songs. Users can stream music directly from their smartwatches. It is also compatible with both Android as well as iPhones.

Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch supports over 300 sports modes and comes with multiple health trackers including SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and female health tracking, among others. It also offers smart notifications and gets features such as music control and TWS connectivity that lets users pair their wireless earphones with the watch and take calls or listen to music. The Fire-Boltt Infinity also has an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating and includes over 110 watch faces.

The Amazon listing for the product claims it can last up to five days on a single charge and takes up to three hours to charge fully. The smartwatch measures 4.5x3.9x1.2cm and weighs 50 grams.

  • KEY SPECS
Strap Colour Black, Gold, Silver, Grey, Gold Black
Display Size 41mm
Dial Shape Round
Comments

Fire Boltt Infinity smartwatch, Fire Boltt, Fire Boltt Infinity smartwatch features, Fire Boltt Infinity smartwatch price, Fire Boltt Infinity Specifications
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
