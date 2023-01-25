Technology News

Apple Files Patent for Full Side-to-Side Glass Haptic Trackpad for Future MacBooks

Apple recently secured a patent for a multi-layered flip phone for future iPhone and iPad models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 January 2023 20:02 IST
Apple Files Patent for Full Side-to-Side Glass Haptic Trackpad for Future MacBooks

Photo Credit: USPTO

The design will eliminate the need for a traditional cutout area for a dedicated trackpad

Highlights
  • The patent covers a force input/haptic output interface
  • The trackpad area could be made of various materials
  • This new MacBook design is intended to reduce the thickness of the laptop

Apple has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a future MacBook prototype with an all-glass trackpad. The patent covers a side-to-side trackpad with a force input/haptic output interface in the trackpad area made from various opaque or transparent materials such as metal, glass, organic or synthetic materials, etc. The user interface area of the trackpad can be a protective cover made of transparent glass, sapphire, or plastic, that rests over the device's active display area.

As spotted by Patently Apple, Apple has filed for a patent for a force input/haptic output interface for future MacBook devices. This patent suggests a design change for future devices that will reduce the thickness of the MacBooks. Currently, there is a designated cutout area for a traditional trackpad. The force input/haptic output interface for trackpads will do away with this slot.

As seen in the patent, the design will feature a side-to-side, full-coverage trackpad area with no borders. The patent adds that the opaque or transparent trackpad area will be covered by any protective transparent materials like glass, sapphire, plastic, etc.

A figure present in the patent shows localized flexible regions on the force input/haptic output trackpad interface, which will also include a haptic actuator that will assist in the thickness reduction of the device.

Apple recently also secured the patent for a multi-layered flip phone for future iPhone and iPad models. The patent covers a layer structure for curved, flexible, and foldable displays. A cover layer is supposed to protect the flexible display. This layer is composed of transparent support material and a hard coat layer.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise Buds Combat TWS With Up to 36 Hours Battery Life, Quad Mic ENC Launched in India: Details
