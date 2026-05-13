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Oppo Find N6 Review: A Great Foldable That You Might Never Experience

The Oppo Find N6 solves some key issues with foldables, offers a refined design and powerful performance. But is it enough to survive in this segment?

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 May 2026 07:07 IST
Oppo Find N6 Review: A Great Foldable That You Might Never Experience
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Highlights
  • The Oppo Find N6 brings a premium and sleek design
  • The handset offers top-notch performance
  • The device also brings flagship-grade cameras
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2026 is shaping up to be the year when foldables finally mature, especially in design. We have some notable launches so far, and the Oppo Find N6 is one of them. The latest foldable smartphone from the brand essentially solves two important issues with foldables: screen creases and battery life. The company has introduced new technology to almost eliminate creases and to address battery woes.

You are basically getting a reinforced hinge design, a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a Hasselblad-tuned camera system, and more, which puts it in the league of the best foldable smartphones in 2026. That said, with limited availability and an unclear launch timeline, especially for markets like India, it will remain a mystery for many. I got the chance to use this foldable smartphone from Oppo for a couple of weeks, and this is how it changed my perception of foldable smartphones.

VoltOPPO Find N6 Discussion
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Oppo Find N6 Design: Matured, Sleek, and Almost Zero-Feel Crease

  • Dimensions: Folded - 159.9 x 74.1 x 8.9 mm
  • Unfolded - 159.9 x 145.6 x 4.2 mm
  • Weight - 225g
  • Durability - IP56, IP58, and IP59

Pulling out the Oppo Find N6 from my pocket for the first time, I really felt how close it is to a standard slab phone. The handset is quite thin, measuring 8.9mm when folded and 4.2mm when opened, which is almost the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Review).

8 Oppo Find N6

The Oppo Find N6 is available in two colour options: Blossom Orange and Stellar Titanium.

 

The company has not given the Find N6 a major styling upgrade, to be honest. It still looks similar to its predecessor, the Oppo Find N5. However, you get a new paint job to make it look distinguished. The smartphone is available in colour options: Blossom Orange and Stellar Titanium.

I got the former for its use, and it sure looks quite bold in the hand, with its orange back panel and gold-hued aluminium frame. The colour does stand out from the rest of the foldables, but it stands out too much for me. The good thing here is that the company provides a carbon-fibre themed case with it.

That being said, the company has made some major internal changes this time to achieve that zero-feel screen size. The company has introduced the 2nd-Generation Titanium Flexion Hinge, manufactured via 3D printing. The company claims that the new hinge design makes the display flatter and offers a shallower crease for a comfortable folding experience. Moreover, the company has introduced new Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass, built to resist impact and pressure.

11 Oppo Find N6

The smartphone features a special Snap key, volume controls, and power on/off button on the right side.

 

All these innovations do make the screen crease minimal, but it is still there. You will notice it when you hover your finger across the hinge part. However, it is not very noticeable, and you get a smoother experience on the main display. During testing, I found the new hinge to be sturdy when I unfolded the phone, and there was no uncomfortable feel around it, unlike most foldables.

The improved hinge design has also helped the brand improve its IP rating. The smartphone offers IP56, IP58, and IP59 rating, which is an improvement over its predecessors. However, it is still not the most durable in terms of IP rating, as the Honor Magic V5 currently has an IP69 rating.

10 Oppo Find N6

The device also comes with a carbon-fibre case, which looks quite good.

 

Moving on, the rear panel also features a large circular camera island that is now slimmer, making it easier to slide into your pocket. The right side of the frame features all the buttons, including a dedicated Snap key, volume controls, and a power-on/off button that also doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The base features a SIM slot, USB Type-C port, and speaker grilles. The top offers another set of speakers, a mic, and an IR blaster.

Oppo Find N6 Display: Vibrant and Colourful

  • Display size: Cover - 6.62-inch, 1,140 X 2,616 pixels
  • Main - 8.12-inch, 2248 X 2480 pixels
  • Display type Cover - LTPO OLED (1-120Hz), Main - LTPO OLED (1-120Hz)

Coming to the displays, the Oppo Find N6 features LTPO OLED panels. You get a 6.62-inch Full HD+ cover display and an 8.12-inch QXGA+ display. Both the displays support an adaptive screen refresh rate of (1-120Hz), 100 percent DCI-P4 colour gamut, 600nits of typical brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and more. The inner display also features 2160Hz PMW dimming, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, and more.

2 Oppo Find N6

The smartphone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ LTPO OLED display.

 

Let's talk about the cover display first. The screen features Full HD+ resolution and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The display sure looks vibrant and colourful. The contrast and black levels are all top-tier on the cover display, while the animation is smooth. More importantly, you can watch HDR content on the cover display itself, which is a good thing here.

However, the real magic is in the main display. When you unfold the device, you will be greeted by a massive 8.12-inch screen, among the largest you will find in any book-style foldable smartphone. The aspect ratio is almost square, making it easier to multitask with the split-screen feature. However, it does leave a bit of a boxy area when you watch a video. But that is the problem with most book-style foldables.

3 Oppo Find N6

The Oppo FInd N6 is loaded with a massive 8.12-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and minimal screen crease.

 

The brightness of the inner screen is sufficient for indoor viewing. However, I would say you avoid watching any video in sunny outdoor conditions. Coming to the display, the colours pop out well. However, while interacting with the display, you will notice how much the hinge feels, which is a good thing.

The company has also introduced a new Oppo Pen that you can use on both the cover and the inner panels. However, it is hard to get the phone itself.

Oppo Find N6 Performance and Software: Flagship Performance

  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Memory - Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage - Up to TB UFS 4.1

The Oppo Find N6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. You also get up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The handset runs on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. That said, our review unit came with the Chinese version of ColorOS 16 and most applications running in Chinese, which made it a bit difficult to fully test the operating system.

5 Oppo Find N6

The smartphone offers a snappy performance, despite featuring such sleek design language.

 

However, we were able to sideload certain applications and benchmarks to get a sense of how well the foldable smartphone performs. Coming to the performance, the Oppo has added a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC in this model with one fewer CPU core. However, it does not reflect in day-to-day usage or even at usual multitasking levels. However, in benchmarks, it may make a difference.

Benchmarks Oppo Find N6
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
AnTuTu v10 33,39,721
PCMark Work 3.0 14,412
Geekbench 6 Single 1782
Geekbench 6 Multi 6642
Geekbench AI CPU (Quantised) 4767
Geekbench AI GPU (Quantised) 3840
3DM Wild Life Maxed Out
3DM Wild Life Unlimited 21,919
3DM Steel Nomad Light 2,273

The handset also handles most graphics-intensive games, such as BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, with ease. The touch response was also good. Moreover, regarding the thermals, you will notice the area around the camera module getting hot during extended gaming.

Oppo Find N6 Cameras: Impressive

  • Primary camera - 200-megapixel, f/1.8, OIS, AF
  • Telephoto camera - 50-megapixel, f/2.6, OIS, 3X optical, AF
  • Ultrawide camera - 50-megapixel, f/2.2, FF
  • Selfie cameras - 20-megapixel, f/2.0, AF (cover/main)

Cameras are also the major highlights of the new Oppo Find N6. The company has added as much camera capability as possible. To start with, you get a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel 9-channel multispectral sensor that improves colour accuracy.

12 Oppo Find N6

The Oppo Find N6 features flagship-grade camera setup on both rear, cover, and inner display.

 

On the cover and inner display, you get a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Of course, you also get Hasselblad branding and dedicated modes. Moreover, you also get the LUMO image processing engine, similar to what we have seen in the Find X9 series.

Oppo Find N6 daylight camera samples taking using the primary sensor. (Tap to Open)

 

Starting with the primary sensor, photos taken in daylight came out flagship-grade. The colours were close to the source, and the white balance was accurate in most photos. The dynamic range was also excellent throughout the photos taken in daylight. The smartphone also captures good portraits with the primary sensor, with lively skin tones and well-balanced exposures.

Oppo Find N6 low-light camera samples taken from the primary sensor. (Tap to open)

 

In low light, the primary sensor performs reliably as well. The photos came out well-exposed and with well-developed shadows. The white balance was decent, and the noise was kept to a minimum.

Oppo Find N6 daylight camera samples taken using the primary sensor. (Tap to open)

 

Moving on, the telephoto sensor has to be the star of the show here. The photos from this camera had a wide dynamic range and vibrant colours that were not overdone. The portraits captured from the telephoto sensor also delivered good results. You get natural bokeh with good edge detection, while still maintaining the skin tone. However, the 6x shots show some oversharpening in some areas, while at 10x, you get some smoothing of textures, but the details are decent.

Oppo Find N6 low-light camera samples taken using the telephoto sensor. (Tap to Open)

 

The telephoto sensor also delivers good results in low-light conditions. The dynamic range was good, and the sensor was able to capture colours and details. However, if you go 6x or 10x, then you will notice some softness in photos, though they are still usable.

Oppo Find N6 daylight camera samples taken using the ultra-wide sensor. (Tap to Open)

 

The ultrawide camera also does a good job here, which is usually the weakest of the lot. The photos captured by the ultrawide sensor had a wide dynamic range, and the colours were good as well.

Oppo Find N6 low-light camera samples taken using ultra-wide sensor. (Tap to Open)

 

The ultrawide sensor also performs well in low light, which might surprise you. The photos came out a bit soft in dark conditions, but in most cases, you will get decent details, and the colours appear natural.

4 Oppo Find N6

Taking selfies can be really exciting, especially with a foldable device, since you can use the main camera as the selfie camera. And the same can be said for Oppo Find N6. You can use the cover screen as a viewfinder to take selfies with the main camera module. That said, the selfies were also decent from the cover and inner display in both daylight and low-light conditions.

Coming to the video capabilities, the Oppo Find N6 does a good job here as well. The phone supports up to 4K 120fps from the primary sensor, and up to 4K 60fps from the telephoto lens. You also get Pro Video mode, where you can enable Log recording and control settings like exposure, ISO, shutter speed, and more. It's a good tool for creators who want better control while shooting from the phone.

Coming to the quality, the primary sensor does a decent job of capturing video details; however, the same cannot be said for the telephoto or ultrawide sensor.

Oppo Find N6 Battery: Surprisingly Good

  • Battery capacity - 5,015mAh
  • Wired charging - 30W
  • Wireless charging - 15W
  • Charger in the box - No

Coming to the battery, the Oppo Find N6 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, which uses the silicone-carbon technology. The company has managed to squeeze such a battery into such a slim profile. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers a similar thickness, but it features a 4,400mAh battery. In the PCMark Work 3.0 battery test, the smartphone lasted 30 hours and 6 minutes, demonstrating its battery prowess despite its sleek form factor.

6 Oppo Find N6

The smartphone is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery, which can survive a day of moderate usage.

 

If you stick to the outer display, then you can get almost a full day of backup with moderate to heavy usage. However, if you use it with a mix of inner and outer display, then you might need the charger by bedtime. Coming to the charging speeds, the Oppo Find N6 supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone charges 0 to 100 percent in almost 52 minutes, which is a good thing here.

Oppo Find N6 Verdict

The Oppo Find N6 seems to have finally solved two of the biggest problems with the foldables: the unwanted screen crease and battery life. With the new technologies introduced, the company has managed to significantly reduce the crease, though only time will tell how durable it is for long-term use. Moreover, adding a new silicone-carbon battery helps to make it last throughout the day without much hassle. Moreover, the company has included all the premium look and feel you need in a foldable, except for the Orange colour option.

7 Oppo Find N6

The Oppo Find N6 feels like a complete foldable smartphone, though sadly it is not coming to India.

 

The LTPO OLED screens are good, and you will enjoy watching content or playing games on this foldable. The performance is satisfactory, and you will not miss the missing CPU core even during heavy multitasking. The cameras are top-notch and deliver flagship-grade performance in different lighting conditions. That being said, the Oppo Find N6 feels like the most complete foldable on the market today. However, with limited availability, most of us will not be able to experience it.

OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 battery, Oppo Find N6 camera 200MP, Oppo Find N6 Camera Features, Oppo Find N6 Colour Options, Oppo Find N6 Design, Oppo Find N6 Features, Oppo Find N6 Hasselblad camera, Oppo Find N6 Launch, Oppo Find N6 Price, Oppo Find N6 review
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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