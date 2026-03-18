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Garmin Introduces WhatsApp App for Select Fenix, Forerunner, Venu Series Smartwatches

WhatsApp is the first and only third-party messaging app available on Garmin smartwatches.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 14:50 IST
Garmin Introduces WhatsApp App for Select Fenix, Forerunner, Venu Series Smartwatches

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin said WhatsApp messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted,

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Highlights
  • Garmin smartwatches now support WhatsApp via Connect IQ
  • WhatsApp on Garmin watches supports replies and reactions
  • Garmin users can now access WhatsApp chats on their wrist
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Garmin has introduced support for WhatsApp on select smartwatches, enabling users to view and respond to messages directly from their wrist. The feature is available through a new app on the company's Connect IQ platform and works with compatible devices paired to smartphones. It marks an expansion of communication features on Garmin wearables beyond basic alerts. The rollout also brings a widely used messaging service to Garmin's smartwatch lineup, adding functionality for users who rely on their devices during daily activities.

WhatsApp for Garmin Smartwatches Avaialble via Connect IQ Store

The WhatsApp app is available as a free download through the Connect IQ Store, the company confirmed in a press release. It works on supported models across the Fenix, Forerunner, Venu, and Vívoactive series. The feature requires a paired Android or iOS smartphone with WhatsApp installed, and the watch must remain connected to the phone over Bluetooth to function.

According to a blog post by feature tracker WABetaInfo, devices such as Enduro 3, Fenix 8, Fenix 8 Pro, Fenix E, Forerunner 570, Forerunner 970, Quatix 8, Tactix 8, Venu 4, Venu X1, and Vívoactive 6 support the feature.

Users must update to WhatsApp version 2.26.70 or newer on Android or iOS, along with the Garmin app version 26.10.105. On iPhones, WhatsApp must also be granted Bluetooth access in system settings for notifications to work properly.

Once set up, the compatible Garmin watch receives WhatsApp messages in real time. Users can open conversations, check senders, and read full texts. They can reply using the on-device keyboard, preset responses, or emojis. The interface shows up to 10 recent conversation threads. The watch also displays incoming WhatsApp calls, which users can decline. It supports media previews, but does not allow sending photos or videos.

Garmin said WhatsApp messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, with support limited to personal accounts and not WhatsApp Business.

The company said WhatsApp is the first and only third-party messaging app available on its smartwatches, enabled through Garmin's Connect IQ platform and developer programme. Notably, the Connect IQ Store, accessible via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, offers apps, watch faces, and other services for compatible devices.

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Further reading: Garmin Smartwatches, Garmin, WhatsApp, Meta, Garmin Connect IQ
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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