Garmin Quatix 8 Pro Launched With Satellite, LTE Connectivity and Marine Tools: Price, Features

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro supports multi-band GPS connectivity and marine navigation tools.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 14:23 IST
Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro is claimed to deliver up to 15 days of battery life

Highlights
  • Garmin Quatix 8 Pro supports two-way messaging and SOS without a phone
  • The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass
  • Enhanced boat mode brings vessel controls to the watch face
Garmin has launched the Quatix 8 Pro nautical smartwatch with built-in inReach support, adding satellite and LTE-based communication to its marine-focused wearable lineup. The smartwatch is aimed at users who spend long periods on the water and need communication, navigation, safety, and vessel control features without depending on a smartphone. It supports two-way messaging, voice calling, SOS alerts, and marine controls, while also offering full smartwatch, health, and fitness tracking when used on land. The watch is offered in multiple case sizes and focuses on practical marine and endurance use rather than lifestyle features.

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro Price, Availability

The Garmin Quatix 8 Pro is priced at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,17,200) and will be available for purchase starting January 16 through Garmin's official website. The smartwatch is listed in 47mm and 51mm case options, depending on market availability. Satellite and LTE features require an active inReach subscription, and service availability depends on region and network coverage.

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro Features, Specifications

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro features a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The display is protected by a sapphire crystal lens and is paired with a titanium bezel. The case uses fibre-reinforced polymer with a titanium rear cover. The watch supports colour display, large font mode, red shift mode, and touchscreen input.

The smartwatch includes 32GB of internal storage, music playback, built-in speaker and microphone, voice commands, smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and compatibility with Android and iOS smartphones. It supports QuickFit 22mm straps and carries a water resistance rating of 10 ATM.

Connectivity options on the Garmin Quatix 8 Pro include LTE, satellite communication, Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi. With inReach enabled, the smartwatch supports two-way satellite text messaging, LTE voice calls, LTE voice messaging, location check-ins, LiveTrack sharing, weather updates, and interactive SOS alerts that connect to a 24/7 emergency response centre. Satellite communication can work up to 50 miles offshore, subject to regional regulations and coverage.

The Garmin Quatix 8 Pro includes an enhanced boat mode that prioritises vessel-related apps when activated. This mode provides quick access to features such as autopilot control, trolling motor data, and other connected marine information directly from the watch face. When boat mode is turned off, standard smartwatch apps and everyday features return to the main interface. Marine tools on the smartwatch also include chartplotter voice commands, remote control of compatible entertainment and lighting systems, Force trolling motors, and a depth sensor rated up to 40 metres.

Health and fitness tracking on the Garmin Quatix 8 Pro includes continuous wrist-based heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox blood oxygen tracking, ECG support, respiration tracking, sleep tracking with sleep score and coaching, nap detection, stress monitoring, body battery tracking, skin temperature tracking, hydration tracking, women's health tracking, and jet lag guidance. The watch supports more than 100 activity profiles, including boating sports, wakesurfing, water skiing, strength training, HIIT, yoga, Pilates, cycling, running, and multisport workouts.

For navigation, the Garmin Quatix 8 Pro supports multi-band GPS with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou, along with SatIQ technology. Additional sensors include a barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, ambient light sensor, and depth sensor.

Battery life on the Garmin Quatix 8 Pro is said to be rated at up to 15 days in smartwatch mode, or up to eight days with the always-on display enabled. GPS battery life reaches up to 44 hours in GPS-only mode and drops to around eight hours when using multi-band GPS, music playback, and LTE LiveTrack together, according to the company. The 47mm variant measures 47×47×16mm and weighs 77g, or 56g for the case alone.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Layoffs 2026: Nearly 1,500 Employees Cut from Reality Labs
Realme P5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Company Teases Upcoming Realme P Series Smartphone via Flipkart
