Apple is expected to make the transition to its 3nm M3 chipset beyond 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2023 14:05 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to introduce larger iPhone 16 Pro models next year
  • The company could launch new M3-powered Mac models beyond 2023
  • Apple Vision Pro spatial computer headset will go on sale in early 2024

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get slightly larger displays next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. The company recently unveiled its iPhone 15 series of smartphones with the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus receiving the Dynamic Island and a 48-megapixel camera that made their debut on the company's 2022 Pro models. Gurman says that the iPhone maker will also introduce a new iPad Pro with an OLED display, M3-powered Mac models, as well as an Apple Watch 'Series X' upgrade with a new design and health features.

Expected to arrive roughly around a year from now, the iPhone 16 series of smartphones may include the purported successors to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Gurman states that these Pro models will be equipped with bigger screens than the handsets that were just launched with a new titanium chassis. Apple is reportedly seeing "robust demand" for its iPhone 15 Pro Max model with shipments delayed to November in some regions, including the US.

The iPhone 16 lineup aren't the only devices from the company expected to feature upgraded displays. Apple will also upgrade its 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro model with an OLED display, according to Gurman. It was previously reported that the next iPad Pro model is also expected to debut with new accessories including an improved Magic Keyboard.

While Apple introduced its first 3nm chip — the A17 Pro — on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the company's transition to 3nm chips for its Mac computers is expected to take place beyond 2023, according to Gurman, who adds that the purported M3 chip is — expected to succeed the 5nm M2 chip from Apple — will arrive on new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac models.  

The iPhone maker announced earlier this year that it plans to sell its first wearable spatial computer — the Apple Vision Pro — in early 2024. At $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh), the company isn't expected to ship as many units of the product as its more affordable devices. However, Gurman predicts that the device will help draw more customers for Apple's other products, as it will be present at retail stores next year.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch X, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
