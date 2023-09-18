iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get slightly larger displays next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. The company recently unveiled its iPhone 15 series of smartphones with the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus receiving the Dynamic Island and a 48-megapixel camera that made their debut on the company's 2022 Pro models. Gurman says that the iPhone maker will also introduce a new iPad Pro with an OLED display, M3-powered Mac models, as well as an Apple Watch 'Series X' upgrade with a new design and health features.

Expected to arrive roughly around a year from now, the iPhone 16 series of smartphones may include the purported successors to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Gurman states that these Pro models will be equipped with bigger screens than the handsets that were just launched with a new titanium chassis. Apple is reportedly seeing "robust demand" for its iPhone 15 Pro Max model with shipments delayed to November in some regions, including the US.

The iPhone 16 lineup aren't the only devices from the company expected to feature upgraded displays. Apple will also upgrade its 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro model with an OLED display, according to Gurman. It was previously reported that the next iPad Pro model is also expected to debut with new accessories including an improved Magic Keyboard.

While Apple introduced its first 3nm chip — the A17 Pro — on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the company's transition to 3nm chips for its Mac computers is expected to take place beyond 2023, according to Gurman, who adds that the purported M3 chip is — expected to succeed the 5nm M2 chip from Apple — will arrive on new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac models.

The iPhone maker announced earlier this year that it plans to sell its first wearable spatial computer — the Apple Vision Pro — in early 2024. At $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh), the company isn't expected to ship as many units of the product as its more affordable devices. However, Gurman predicts that the device will help draw more customers for Apple's other products, as it will be present at retail stores next year.

