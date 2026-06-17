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Google's Wear OS 7 Update Rolls Out to Pixel Watch With Live Updates, Better Battery Life

Later this year, Google plans to introduce Gemini Intelligence features to select Wear OS 7 devices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 15:26 IST
Google's Wear OS 7 Update Rolls Out to Pixel Watch With Live Updates, Better Battery Life

Photo Credit: Google

Google said Wear OS 7 can improve battery life by up to 10 percent

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Highlights
  • Create My Widget lets users build widgets with prompts
  • Personal Intelligence uses Google data for suggestions
  • Live Updates bring real-time information to the smartwatch
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Google is finally rolling out its Wear OS 7 update to eligible Pixel Watch models, bringing the latest version of its smartwatch operating system to its wearables. The update introduces several changes across the platform, with Google focusing on improving the overall smartwatch experience through software enhancements and deeper integration with connected devices. The company has also outlined additional AI-powered capabilities planned for select Wear OS 7 devices later this year, alongside improvements aimed at extending battery life.

Wear OS 7 Includes System-Level Power Optimisations for Improved Battery Life

In a blog post, Google announced the release of Wear OS 7 for supported Pixel Watch devices. The update adds Live Updates support, allowing users to view information from ongoing activities directly on their smartwatch. The feature can display details such as sports scores, food delivery progress, and workout tracking information without requiring users to open an app.

The company has also expanded interactions between Wear OS devices and other connected products. A new media output switcher lets users manage audio playback across connected devices, including headphones and speakers, from their watch. Wear OS 7 is also designed to work with upcoming smart glasses, enabling users to review photos captured with the eyewear directly from their smartwatch.

Google said Wear OS 7 includes system-level power optimisations that can improve battery life by up to 10 percent compared with Wear OS 6.

Later this year, select Wear OS 7 devices will receive Gemini Intelligence features. Upcoming additions include Create My Widget, which will let users generate custom widgets using natural language prompts, and multistep task execution tools that can carry out actions across apps from the watch interface.

Google said Gemini Intelligence will also introduce its Neural Expressive design language and Personal Intelligence capabilities, which use information from services such as Gmail, Search, and previous interactions to provide contextual suggestions.

Wear OS 7 is rolling out now to eligible Pixel Watch models. Samsung is also expected to release a Wear OS 7-based One UI 9 Watch update for compatible Galaxy Watch devices later this year.

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Further reading: Wear OS 7, Wear OS 7 Features, Wear OS 7 Release, Google, Google Pixel Watch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Google's Wear OS 7 Update Rolls Out to Pixel Watch With Live Updates, Better Battery Life
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