Google is finally rolling out its Wear OS 7 update to eligible Pixel Watch models, bringing the latest version of its smartwatch operating system to its wearables. The update introduces several changes across the platform, with Google focusing on improving the overall smartwatch experience through software enhancements and deeper integration with connected devices. The company has also outlined additional AI-powered capabilities planned for select Wear OS 7 devices later this year, alongside improvements aimed at extending battery life.

Wear OS 7 Includes System-Level Power Optimisations for Improved Battery Life

In a blog post, Google announced the release of Wear OS 7 for supported Pixel Watch devices. The update adds Live Updates support, allowing users to view information from ongoing activities directly on their smartwatch. The feature can display details such as sports scores, food delivery progress, and workout tracking information without requiring users to open an app.

The company has also expanded interactions between Wear OS devices and other connected products. A new media output switcher lets users manage audio playback across connected devices, including headphones and speakers, from their watch. Wear OS 7 is also designed to work with upcoming smart glasses, enabling users to review photos captured with the eyewear directly from their smartwatch.

Google said Wear OS 7 includes system-level power optimisations that can improve battery life by up to 10 percent compared with Wear OS 6.

Later this year, select Wear OS 7 devices will receive Gemini Intelligence features. Upcoming additions include Create My Widget, which will let users generate custom widgets using natural language prompts, and multistep task execution tools that can carry out actions across apps from the watch interface.

Google said Gemini Intelligence will also introduce its Neural Expressive design language and Personal Intelligence capabilities, which use information from services such as Gmail, Search, and previous interactions to provide contextual suggestions.

Wear OS 7 is rolling out now to eligible Pixel Watch models. Samsung is also expected to release a Wear OS 7-based One UI 9 Watch update for compatible Galaxy Watch devices later this year.