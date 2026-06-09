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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 7 Get May 2026 Wear OS Update With Security Fixes

The latest firmware update for Galaxy Watch carries system optimisations for improving overall stability and reliability.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 13:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 7 Get May 2026 Wear OS Update With Security Fixes

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic last year

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Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch 8 and 7 models are the first to receive the new update
  • Samsung says the patch addresses 39 vulnerabilities on Galaxy Watch
  • Users can update via the Galaxy Wearable app on their paired smartphones
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Samsung is rolling out a new firmware update for its Galaxy smartwatch lineup, which includes the May 2026 Wear OS security patch. The latest release is currently available for eligible models, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series. As per the South Korean tech conglomerate, the latest update brings security improvements by addressing dozens of vulnerabilities affecting Android and One UI. It is also said to enhance overall system reliability, stability, and day-to-day performance on supported models.

What's New in Samsung's May 2026 Wear OS Update

Samsung's latest smartwatch firmware update began rolling out in South Korea on June 8 (via SammyFans). It is currently available for the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, with the firmware versions ending in AZE1. Meanwhile, the corresponding update for the Galaxy Watch 7 carries the BZE1 build identifier.

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According to Samsung, the May 2026 security package addresses 39 vulnerabilities related to Android and One UI software. As per the company, some issues were classified as critical, while others were stated to be moderate in severity. It is claimed to be designed to improve protection against potential security threats and vulnerabilities, although the exact contents may vary depending on the smartwatch models.

In addition to security fixes, the latest firmware update for Galaxy Watch has additional system optimisations for improving overall stability and reliability.

Currently limited to just three models, Samsung is expected to expand the availability of the May 2026 update to older smartwatch models over the coming days. These may include the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Users can install the update either directly from their Galaxy Watch or through the Galaxy Wearable app on a paired smartphone. To check for the update using the Galaxy Wearable app, they can navigate to Watch Settings > Watch Software Update and download the latest firmware if it is available for their smartwatch. Samsung recommends ensuring the smartwatch has a sufficient battery charge and is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network before beginning the installation to ensure the process takes place smoothly.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Rotating bezel gives an impeccable look to the smartwatch
  • Bright display and solid design
  • Physical buttons are useful
  • Plenty of health-tracking features
  • One UI is neat
  • Gemini support works well
  • Bad
  • Still slightly heavier for a traditional smartwatch
  • Display looks small on this chunky watch
  • Some advanced functionalities are limited to Samsung phone users
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review
Strap Colour Black, White
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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