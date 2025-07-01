Technology News
Samsung One UI 8 Watch Beta for Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra Reportedly Rolling Out

Now Bar on Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra shows contextual suggestions, Google Maps, media controls, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 13:00 IST
Samsung One UI 8 Watch Beta for Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra Reportedly Rolling Out

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra are the first models said to be receiving the update

Highlights
  • One UI 8 Watch Beta is based on the latest Wear OS 6 firmware
  • The update adds Galaxy AI-powered Now Bar and Now Brief features
  • Health features include Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load, and more
Samsung has commenced the rollout of the One UI 8 Watch Beta in select markets, according to a report. Initially available for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, it is based on the latest Wear OS 6 operating system (OS) for Android-powered wearables. The One UI 8 Watch Beta update reportedly adds Now Brief and Now Bar, two artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features. There are also Antioxidant Index, Bedtime Guidance, and more features which Samsung announced as part of One UI 8 last month.

One UI 8 Watch Beta for Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra

According to a SamMobile report, the One UI 8 Watch Beta update has been released in South Korea for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra models. It is approximately 1.95GB in size and comes with the build numbers L705NKOU1ZYFE and L705NOKA1ZYFE.

One of the most notable additions is said to be the Now Bar and Now Brief features, powered by Galaxy AI. On the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Now Bar feature reportedly works via gesture actions. It is activated via a double pinch gesture on the watch face. The feature essentially functions as a widget, enabling users to see information without moving away from the watch face. It is reported to show contextual suggestions, Google Maps, media controls, Now Brief, and Now Bar tips.

Further, the One UI 8 Watch Beta update also expands the functionality of the double pinch gesture. As per the report, users can now scroll through notifications, control music, and take photos by pinching the thumb and index finger together twice. It is also said to get enhanced customisability, allowing users to set an action when they double pinch on a specific screen.

Other features include new charging animation, ability to mark reminders as important, gesture actions for responding to notifications, and a new design for notification view.

Further, Samsung has reportedly added several new health and fitness-centric features with the One UI 8 Watch Beta. First announced last month, the update brings Bedtime Guidance, Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load, and Running Coach. You can learn more about them here. These are compatible with Android phones running Android 10 or above firmware and require the Samsung Health app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright display
  • Dynamic watch faces
  • Rugged design
  • Several strap options
  • One UI works flawlessly
  • Reliable health tracking features
  • Bad
  • Goodbye rotating bezel
  • Shaky GPS
  • ECG and BP features locked to Samsung devices
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung One UI 8 Watch Beta for Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra Reportedly Rolling Out
