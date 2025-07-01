Samsung has commenced the rollout of the One UI 8 Watch Beta in select markets, according to a report. Initially available for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, it is based on the latest Wear OS 6 operating system (OS) for Android-powered wearables. The One UI 8 Watch Beta update reportedly adds Now Brief and Now Bar, two artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features. There are also Antioxidant Index, Bedtime Guidance, and more features which Samsung announced as part of One UI 8 last month.

One UI 8 Watch Beta for Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra

According to a SamMobile report, the One UI 8 Watch Beta update has been released in South Korea for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra models. It is approximately 1.95GB in size and comes with the build numbers L705NKOU1ZYFE and L705NOKA1ZYFE.

One of the most notable additions is said to be the Now Bar and Now Brief features, powered by Galaxy AI. On the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Now Bar feature reportedly works via gesture actions. It is activated via a double pinch gesture on the watch face. The feature essentially functions as a widget, enabling users to see information without moving away from the watch face. It is reported to show contextual suggestions, Google Maps, media controls, Now Brief, and Now Bar tips.

Further, the One UI 8 Watch Beta update also expands the functionality of the double pinch gesture. As per the report, users can now scroll through notifications, control music, and take photos by pinching the thumb and index finger together twice. It is also said to get enhanced customisability, allowing users to set an action when they double pinch on a specific screen.

Other features include new charging animation, ability to mark reminders as important, gesture actions for responding to notifications, and a new design for notification view.

Further, Samsung has reportedly added several new health and fitness-centric features with the One UI 8 Watch Beta. First announced last month, the update brings Bedtime Guidance, Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load, and Running Coach. You can learn more about them here. These are compatible with Android phones running Android 10 or above firmware and require the Samsung Health app.