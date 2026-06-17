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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Appears on IMDA Database, New Wide Foldable Phone Could Arrive Soon

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 14:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Appears on IMDA Database, New Wide Foldable Phone Could Arrive Soon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could feature a 7.6-inch inner display

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Highlights
  • Samsung may launch the foldable at Galaxy Unpacked in July
  • Earlier BIS listings also referenced the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide
  • Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 may power the handset
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Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide has reportedly moved a step closer to launch after appearing on a regulatory database in Singapore. The foldable handset is expected to be part of the company's next-generation foldable lineup, which is said to include the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The certification listing does not reveal detailed hardware specifications, but it confirms several connectivity features. The development comes ahead of Samsung's expected Galaxy Unpacked event in July, where the new foldable devices could make their debut.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Surfaces on IMDA Database

According to a report by SammyGuru, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide has received certification from Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The publication spotted the device carrying the model number SM-F971B in the database. The certification listing confirms support for 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ultra-Wideband connectivity. No additional specifications were disclosed through the regulatory filing.

The appearance follows earlier sightings of Samsung foldable devices on the Bureau of Indian Standards database. While SM-A857B and SM-F776B are thought to be related to the Galaxy Z Flip 8, SM-D642B and SM-F971B have been linked to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

Based on previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could feature a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch cover screen. Both panels are expected to use LTPO OLED technology. The handset is also tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

For photography, Samsung may equip the foldable with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Leaked renders suggest the LED flash could be positioned below the camera modules. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

On the software front, Samsung's upcoming foldable range is expected to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box. The update is also tipped to debut first on the company's next-generation foldable devices before expanding to older Galaxy models.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide alongside other foldable devices at a Galaxy Unpacked event that is reportedly scheduled for July 22 in London.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Features, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide IMDA Listing, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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