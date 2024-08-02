Infinix XPad may arrive in the markets soon. The XPad would be the first tablet from Infinix. A recent report from June had suggested that the company was developing this tablet but no details apart from the possible model number were available then. Now, more concrete information about the purported tablet has surfaced online. Leaked design renders of the Infinix XPad suggest different colourways and its key expected specifications.

Infinix XPad Design, Colour Options (Expected)

A report from Android Arena shared design renders of the Infinix XPad. In the images, the tablet is seen in three colour options — Frost Blue, Stellar Grey, and Titan Gold. A portion on the left side of the plastic back cover appears with a shiny, patterned finish. The top left corner appears to house a dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash within a squarish module with rounded edges.

The right edge of the Infinix XPad is seen to hold the power and volume buttons. The flat display appears to be bordered with uniformly thick bezels on all sides. The front camera unit is seen on the right bezel.

Infinix XPad Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix XPad will likely sport an 11-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 239 ppi pixel density, according to the report. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate 4G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The tablet is tipped to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with support for up to 1TB storage expansion via a microSD card. It is likely to ship with Android 14 with XOS skin on top.

As per the report, the dual rear camera unit of the Infinix XPad may include a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, on the other hand, is expected to house an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Infinix XPad is said to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. It is also expected to offer Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio, and USB Type-C connectivity. The tablet is likely to come with no SIM support. For security, it may carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is tipped to measure 257.07 x 168.62 x 7.58mm in size and weigh 496g.