Infinix Note 40X 5G With Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details

Infinix Note 40X 5G will go on sale from August 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 August 2024 12:21 IST
Infinix Note 40X 5G With Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details

Infinix Note 40X 5G runs on XOS 14 based on Android 14

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40X 5G is offered in three shades
  • Infinix Note 40X 5G boasts a triple camera setup
  • Infinix's has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Note 40X 5G
Infinix Note 40X 5G has been launched in India on Monday (August 5). The latest Note series phone from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G under the hood paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Infinix Note 40X 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor and carries a 5,000mAh battery. The new handset has a notch feature on the screen similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. The Infinix Note 40X 5G will sit below the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G in the market.

Infinix Note 40X 5G price in India, availability

The Infinix Note 40X 5G price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. With bank offers, you can get the base variant for Rs. 13,499 and the 12GB option at Rs. 14,999. It is offered in Lime Green, Palm Blue, and Starlit Black colour options. The handset will go on sale through Flipkart and retail stores starting August 9.

Infinix Note 40X 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 40X 5G runs on XOS 14 based on Android 14. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) display with 120Hz dynamic refers rate and 500nits peak brightness. The phone offers the Dynamic Port feature which can display information such as charging animation, low battery indication, and face unlock in a similar way to Apple's Dynamic Island. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Users can extend the phone's memory from 12GB RAM to up to 24GB RAM via the virtual RAM feature.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40X 5G boasts a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with quad-LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. It comes with a fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports NFC. The phone carries dual speakers with DTS audio processing. Other connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 5.0

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Note 40X 5G with support for 18W wired fast charging and wired reverse charging.

 

Infinix Note 40X 5G

Infinix Note 40X 5G

  • Good
  • Bright LCD display
  • Ample built-in storage at this price point
  • Decent primary camera
  • Reliable battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Bad
  • Lower performance in benchmark tests
  • Unreliable macro camera
  • Slow wired charging
  • Preloaded third-party apps (can be uninstalled)
  • Might not get any Android OS updates
Read detailed Infinix Note 40X 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + Light sensor
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Infinix Note 40X 5G, Infinix Note 40X 5G Price in India, Infinix Note 40X 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Hit Hard by Economic Turbulence, Altcoins Follow Suit

Comment
