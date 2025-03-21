Itel Unicorn Max was launched in India on Friday. The smartwatch comes with a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with 1,000nits peak brightness level and Always-On Display support. It supports Bluetooth calling and several health monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen level, and sleep tracking. The watch has a stainless steel metal frame and is equipped with three functional buttons including a dynamic crown. The Itel Unicorn Max is equipped with a dual-core processor and supports Bluetooth calling.

Itel Unicorn Max Price in India, Availability

The Itel Unicorn Max is priced at Rs. 1,999, the company confirmed in a press release. The smart wearable is offered in Aluminium Silver, Copper Gold, and Meteorite Grey finishes. It will be available for purchase in the country starting March 22 exclusively via Amazon.

Itel Unicorn Max Features

The Itel Unicorn Max sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 60hz refresh rate, a 1,000nits brightness level, a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, and Always-On Display support. The smartwatch is powered by an unspecified dual-core chipset.

According to Itel, the Unicorn Max smartwatch comes with a stainless steel metal frame alongside a sapphire crystal glass panel. It is equipped with three physical, functional buttons including a dynamic crown and a dedicated sports mode button. The smart wearable supports Bluetooth calling, over 200 watch faces, and more than 100 preset sports modes. It also allows users to reply via a quick message feature, find the paired handset, and capture images on it remotely.

The Itel Unicorn Max comes with a comprehensive health suite as well which includes a heart rate monitor alongside sleep and blood oxygen level tracking. The watch offers support for a breathing exercise guide, according to the Amazon microsite. It is also said to provide users with sedentary reminders. The wearable is compatible with the iPulse app as well.

