Technology News
English Edition

Itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Itel Unicorn Max supports Bluetooth calling.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 18:22 IST
Itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Unicorn Max comes in Aluminium Silver, Copper Gold, and Meteorite Grey finishes

Highlights
  • Itel Unicorn Max is powered by an unspecified dual-core chipset
  • The smartwatch s equipped with three physical, functional buttons
  • The Itel Unicorn Max carry sleep and blood oxygen level tracker
Advertisement

Itel Unicorn Max was launched in India on Friday. The smartwatch comes with a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with 1,000nits peak brightness level and Always-On Display support. It supports Bluetooth calling and several health monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen level, and sleep tracking. The watch has a stainless steel metal frame and is equipped with three functional buttons including a dynamic crown. The Itel Unicorn Max is equipped with a dual-core processor and supports Bluetooth calling. 

Itel Unicorn Max Price in India, Availability

The Itel Unicorn Max is priced at Rs. 1,999, the company confirmed in a press release. The smart wearable is offered in Aluminium Silver, Copper Gold, and Meteorite Grey finishes. It will be available for purchase in the country starting March 22 exclusively via Amazon.

Itel Unicorn Max Features

The Itel Unicorn Max sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 60hz refresh rate, a 1,000nits brightness level, a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, and Always-On Display support. The smartwatch is powered by an unspecified dual-core chipset.

According to Itel, the Unicorn Max smartwatch comes with a stainless steel metal frame alongside a sapphire crystal glass panel. It is equipped with three physical, functional buttons including a dynamic crown and a dedicated sports mode button. The smart wearable supports Bluetooth calling, over 200 watch faces, and more than 100 preset sports modes. It also allows users to reply via a quick message feature, find the paired handset, and capture images on it remotely.

The Itel Unicorn Max comes with a comprehensive health suite as well which includes a heart rate monitor alongside sleep and blood oxygen level tracking. The watch offers support for a breathing exercise guide, according to the Amazon microsite. It is also said to provide users with sedentary reminders. The wearable is compatible with the iPulse app as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel Unicorn Max, Itel Unicorn Max Price in India, Itel Unicorn Max India Launch, Itel Unicorn Max Features, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Introduces New Audio Models in API, Can Be Used for Agentic Workflows
Itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Sky Force, Wicked, Anora, Officer on Duty, and More
  2. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Pixel 9a May Miss Out on These AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
  6. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models
  8. Noise Master Buds Review
  9. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
  10. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Mahindra & Mahindra to Hike SUV, Commercial Vehicle Prices from April
  3. Vivo Y39 5G Price in India Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  4. Top Officials from the US and UAE Initiate Talks on Crypto and AI Exploration: Key Details
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Rewrite Feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
  6. Apple Shuffles AI Executive Ranks in Bid to Turn Around Siri
  7. ‘Made in India’ Smartphone Shipments Grew 6 Percent YoY in 2024; Samsung Retained Top Spot
  8. Itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. OpenAI Introduces New Audio Models in API, Can Be Used for Agentic Workflows
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »