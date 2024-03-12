Technology News

Mark Zuckerberg Criticises Apple Vision Pro Again, Says Meta Quest 3 Is 'Better'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that more resolution was better, but not at the cost of ergonomics and motion blur.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2024 17:41 IST
Mark Zuckerberg Criticises Apple Vision Pro Again, Says Meta Quest 3 Is 'Better'

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing the Quest 3 headset

Highlights
  • Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision were unveiled in 2023
  • The Vision Pro is seven times more expensive than the Quest 3
  • Mark Zuckerberg also criticised the Apple Vision Pro when it was launched
Advertisement

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hit out at Apple's Vision Pro headset over the weekend, stating that the social networking firm's Quest 3 was the superior product. The Meta Co-Founder and CEO was responding to a post on Threads by an analyst claiming the Vision Pro was up to five years ahead of Meta's offering. This is the second time that Zuckerberg has criticised Apple's first mixed reality headset, which is priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.89 lakh) — the Quest 3 costs $499 (roughly Rs. 41,300).

Analyst Benedict Evans stated in a Threads post that Apple's Vision Pro was "pretty much the device Meta wants to reach in 3-5 years," adding that he was "genuinely baffled" by Meta's VR engineers claiming the headset was "basically just the same thing" as the Quest 3. Evans also said that the Apple Vision Pro was the device Meta would want to sell in 3-5 years, while Apple would want to sell its devices at the same price as the Quest 3 in the same time period.

Zuckerberg responded to the analyst's post, stating that the Quest 3 was better than the Vision Pro. "If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur theirs has, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we'll have regressed significantly," the Meta CEO said, adding that Apple had to make many compromises in order to provide a higher resolution than the Quest 3.

Evans later suggested that the higher resolution on the Vision Pro could help the company offer more than just a gaming device, while Zuckerberg responded stating that three out of the top seven apps for the Quest 3 — Horizon, VR Chat, and Rec Room — were all social apps. He also said that the Quest's resolution was "also quite good", adding that a higher resolution should not come at the cost of ergonomics and motion blur.

Both the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro are equipped with pancake lenses — the Quest 3 has LCD displays with a resolution of 2,064x2,208 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Vision Pro has a resolution of 2,160x3,840 pixels with a total of 23 million pixels, according to Apple. The latter also offers both hand and eye tracking, while Meta's headset offers hand tracking and the company's Touch Plus controllers. The Quest 3 and Vision Pro weigh 513g and up to 650g, respectively.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta Quest 3, Apple Vision Pro, Mark Zuckerberg, Quest 3, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality headset, Meta, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo X100s Specifications, Colour Options Leak; Said to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Chip

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg Criticises Apple Vision Pro Again, Says Meta Quest 3 Is 'Better'
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 5G India Launch Teased, Specifications Leaked
  2. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC Goes Official in India
  3. Google Mentions Pixel 8a on Company Support Page; Launch Expected Soon
  4. Xiaomi 14: Good Things Come in Small Packages
  5. Samsung Could Go With Apple Watch-Like Square Design for Future Wearables
  6. Apple Watch Series 9 Now Available in India at Under Rs. 33,000: See Deal
  7. Apple is Already Working on a MacBook Pro Powered By an M4 Chip: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3V Confirmed to Launch Later This Year, Company President Teases AI Features
  2. Mark Zuckerberg Criticises Apple Vision Pro Again, Says Meta Quest 3 Is 'Better'
  3. Google Chrome for Android is Reportedly Testing Picture-in-Picture Mode for Custom Tabs
  4. Vivo X100s Specifications, Colour Options Leak; Said to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Chip
  5. Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 33,000 on Flipkart: See Deal
  6. Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know
  7. Detective Dotson, a Mystery-Adventure 2D Platformer Game for PC, Announced by Masala Games
  8. Apple's Latest Patent Application Reveals New Touchscreen iMac Design for Artists With Wireless Charging Station
  9. Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G Price, Renders Leaked; Note 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Certification Sites
  10. Apple to Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Soon; AirPods Pro Could Get New Feature, Says Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »