Meta Quest 3 Is 'The Better Product, Period': Mark Zuckerberg Reviews Apple Vision Pro

Mark Zuckerberg said the Apple Vision Pro has a better display, but the company made too many tradeoffs for it.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 February 2024 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram/Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg said Meta Quest 3 is better for the things people use mixed reality for

  • The review was shot on the mixed-reality passthrough on Meta Quest 3
  • Zuckerberg said he was surprised that Meta Quest was so much better
  • He said that the Apple Vision Pro’s eye tracking is “really nice”
Apple Vision Pro has been available for purchase in the US for nearly two weeks now, and many users have shared opinions about the company's first mixed-reality headset. Some have been impressed while others say they are apprehensive about the technology. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has his own mixed-reality headset Meta Quest 3 competing with it, has now posted his video review after testing the Vision Pro. Sharing his opinions, he said, “Quest is the better product, period.”

The review was posted on the Meta CEO's Instagram profile. In the 3-minute long video, he goes over the features he liked in Apple Vision Pro and highlights where the Meta Quest 3 has the advantage. He started the review by saying, “Before this, I expected that Quest would be a better value for most people since it's really good and it is seven times less expensive.” He goes on to say that after experiencing the headset, he now believes that Quest 3 is the overall better product.

The opinion is not surprising given Zuckerberg had reservations about the Apple Vision Pro ever since it was first unveiled at the iPhone maker's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023. At the time, he said that Meta's vision for the metaverse was fundamentally social and he was not a fan of how every demo by Apple showed a person “sitting on a couch by themself”.

Reviewing the mixed-reality headset, Zuckerberg praised the high-resolution display on Vision Pro, and pointed out that the eye tracking was “really nice”. However, he was quick to highlight that he was surprised by the number of trade-offs Apple made with the quality, comfort, and ergonomics of the headset and its other aspects in order to get to that.

Zuckerberg also did not miss out on the opportunity to compare the Apple headset with the Meta Quest 3 and explained that the mixed-reality headset was made 120g lighter compared to the predecessor in order to be more comfortable. He also pointed out that there are no wires in the Quest 3 that get in the way when a user moves around, unlike Vision Pro. Additionally, he said the field of vision and screen brightness was better on Meta's wearable.

“When I look around, I see a lot of people who assumed that Vision Pro would be higher quality because it's Apple and it costs $3000 more. But honestly, I'm pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for a vast majority of things that people use these headsets for with that price differential,” he added.

The Meta CEO also compared the content libraries of both headsets and highlighted that Quest had a larger immersive content library. While this is true, Apple is also working with studios such as Disney and gaming publisher, in addition to its Apple TV+ streaming service to create its own content library.

“The reality is every generation of computing has an open and closed model. In mobile, Apple's closed model won but it's not always that way. If you go back to the PC era, Microsoft's open model was the winner. In the next generation, Meta is going to be the open model and I really want to make sure that the open model wins out again,” Zuckerberg concluded.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Android 15 Developer Preview for Google Pixel Smartphones Said to Arrive on February 15

