Technology News

Meta Lowers Minimum Age for Quest Headsets Users From 13 Years to 10 Years

Meta will not show ads to users aged between 10 years and 12 years.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 June 2023 18:17 IST
Meta Lowers Minimum Age for Quest Headsets Users From 13 Years to 10 Years

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta said parents will be able to set time limits for use of headsets by kids

Highlights
  • Parents would be able to block access to apps at any time
  • Parents can delete their child’s account and related user details
  • Meta profiles of kids in this age group will be set to private by default

Meta Platforms launched its latest generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, earlier this month. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company, which currently dominates the market for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality devices, is now lowering the minimum age for Meta Quest account users from 13 years to 10 years. With the latest development, parents can set up parent-managed Meta accounts for children aged 10 and 12 years on Meta's Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets, starting later this year. Meta says it will not show ads to users in this age group. Also, apps that are rated safe for kids will be recommended.

The Facebook parent company, via a blog post on Friday, announced that parents will be able to set up accounts for Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets for their children in the age group of 10 years to 12 years, starting later this year. The company underlines that preteens will be required to get their parent's approval to set up an account and download apps onto the virtual reality headsets.

Meta will use children's ages to “provide age-appropriate experiences” across its app store like recommending age-appropriate apps. Even though the age limit is slashed, parents are promised to get control over the apps their kids download from the Meta Quest Platform. Also, they would be able to block access to apps at any time, says Meta.

meta quest account blog Meta

Addressing the concerns of parents, Meta says parents will be able to set time limits for the use of headsets by kids and schedule breaks from devices. There will be options to cast the VR experiences to a phone or TV screen that would allow parents to monitor what their preteens are viewing while they're using the headset.

Additionally, Meta profiles of kids aged between 10 and 12 years are promised to be set to private by default. This functionality would block unknown people from following preteens without their or their parent's approval. Active Status and current app usage by this age group will also be hidden from others by default, unless their parent choose to allow this information to be shared. Further, preteens won't be able to change default privacy and safety settings.

Ads will not appear for participants in this age group. Parents can choose whether their child's data can be used to improve the company's services. Also, parents will be able to delete their child's account and related user details, added Meta.

Meta revealed that it is working with the developer community to add more age-appropriate apps and games onto the Meta Quest Platform for this age group. As of now, Meta's social virtual reality app, Horizon Worlds will be accessible to people aged above 13 years in the US and Canada. In Europe, users aged above 18 years can access it.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Platforms, Parent Managed Meta Accounts, Meta Accounts, Horizon Worlds, Meta Quest Platform
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic Renders Show Off Colour Options, Rotating Bezels

Related Stories

Meta Lowers Minimum Age for Quest Headsets Users From 13 Years to 10 Years
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  2. iQoo 11S First Look Teaser Shows an iQoo 11-Inspired Design: See Here
  3. Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  5. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Sales in India Surpass 60,000 Units On First Day
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra New Colour Variants Teased in India: See Here
  7. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip Will Go on Sale in India on This Date
  8. Redmi 12 With Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life Goes Official: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Renders Hint at Flat Folding Design: See Here
  10. Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Startup Neuralink May Start First Human Trial This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Lowers Minimum Age for Quest Headsets Users From 13 Years to 10 Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic Renders Show Off Colour Options, Rotating Bezels
  3. Bing Chat Gets New iOS Widget, Expand Text-to-Speech Support to More Indian Languages
  4. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Sold Over 60,000 Units in India on First Day of Sale
  5. Meta Restores Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp After Outage Reports From Several Users
  6. Elon Musk Expects Brain-Chip Startup Neuralink to Start First Human Trial This Year
  7. Twitter to Focus on Video, Creator and Commerce Partnerships, Says CEO Yaccarino
  8. Explained: How MOVEit Breach Shows Hackers' Interest in File Transfer Tools
  9. Meta Rolls Back Policy to Curb COVID-19 Misinformation on Facebook, Instagram
  10. Huawei Ban in EU Opposed by China, ZTE Demands Equal Treatment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.