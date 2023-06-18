Technology News

Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Both the mid-range smartphones sport dual camera setup, but with different sensor details.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 June 2023
Motorola Edge 40 was launched in May 2023 with a single storage configuration

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G price comes in a variety of RAM and storage options
  • Motorola Edge 4 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display
  • Both Motorola Edge 40, Realme 11 Pro 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries

Realme 11 Pro 5G was launched in India on June 8 this year, along with the debut of Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved display. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. With up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, the smartphone is available in three colour variants. Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 40 was launched in India in May. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, with single RAM and storage configuration. This smartphone is also available in three colour options.

To understand the noteworthy differences and similarities between the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Motorola Edge 40, we compare their price in India and specifications.

Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India

Realme 11 Pro 5G price, launched this month, comes in a variety of RAM and storage options. In India, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 23,999. With 256GB storage, the 8GB RAM variants costs Rs. 24,999, while the 12GB RAM option is marked at Rs. 27,999. The smartphone comes in three colour variants, which are Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 40 was launched last month and the single storage configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is marked at Rs. 29,999. This handset also comes in three colour variants — Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green.

Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Specifications Compared

Both the mid-range smartphones sport dual camera setup, but with different sensors. The Realme 11 Pro 5G houses a 100-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed in a punch-hole slot centrally aligned on the top of the display.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 4's camera unit is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and videos, the smartphone gets a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Talking about displays, the Realme 11 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved displays and is dual nano SIM-supported. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 4 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED display.

Both smartphones support dual nano SIM and run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and the MyUX on top. The Realme smartphones is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while Motorola Edge 40 runs on a Dimensity 8020 SoC.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh batteries with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support, while the Motorola Edge 40 gets a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired charging support and 15W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Meta Lowers Minimum Age for Quest Headsets Users From 13 Years to 10 Years

