Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 alongside the new foldable smartphones next month at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea. Ahead of the event, alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have leaked online showing multiple colour options. The Galaxy Watch 6 is said to be available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes. Meanwhile, the Watch 6 Classic model could come in 43mm and 47mm sizes. They could be available in Wi-Fi and LTE models. Samsung might provide sapphire lens protection to the display of the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the renders of Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. The images suggest silver, black, and cream colour options for the Galaxy Watch 6. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, in contrast, can be seen in just two shades — black and silver.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is shown with rotating bezels with a close resemblance to Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The mechanically rotating bezels would allow users to navigate through the widgets and apps. This corroborates previous rumours.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is said to have two variants with 40mm and 44mm case sizes. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to come in 43mm and 47mm sizes. They could be available in Wi-Fi and LTE options. Samsung is tipped to pack its in-house Exynos W930 chip in the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. The displays of the new models could have a sapphire glass covering to ensure protection from scratches. They are said to have a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Samsung is highly anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup at the end of July during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The event, which is scheduled to take place in Seoul, will also see the debuts of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Tab S9 is also expected to go official during the event.

