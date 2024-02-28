Technology News

Meta Orion, ‘True’ AR Smart Glasses Could Reportedly Be Revealed Later in 2024

Meta Orion smart glasses will reportedly not be available to purchase before 2027.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 14:43 IST
Meta Orion, ‘True’ AR Smart Glasses Could Reportedly Be Revealed Later in 2024

Photo Credit: Meta

It is expected that the third generation Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses will be released before Meta Orion

Highlights
  • Meta's Orion is said to be a separate device from its Ray-Ban glasses
  • The glasses could be unveiled at the Meta Connect developer event
  • Meta Orion could be similar to the recently unveiled Frame AI Glasses
Advertisement

Meta is reportedly working on a new pair of smart glasses, and these could offer a true augmented reality (AR) experience. As per a report, Meta Orion true AR smart glasses are in advanced stages of development and could be unveiled and demoed at the company's annual Connect event for developers. This device is said to be separate from its Ray-Ban smart glasses. In certain functionality and form-factor, it might be similar to Brilliant Lab's Frame AI Glasses, which was unveiled earlier this month.

According to a report by Business Insider, Meta's true AR glasses project is called Orion, and it could also be the name of the product. Citing unnamed sources, the report claimed that the company's AR team was being pushed to get the smart glasses ready in time for the Meta Connect event so that “a high level” of performance could be demoed. However, it was also said that the wearable device is unlikely to go on sale this year even after being demo-ready with an advanced prototype. The demo aims to create excitement for the product and the tech giant's capabilities and gauge the reaction of people to determine product market fit.

Separately, a report by The Verge has claimed that Meta's first true AR glasses will only be launched in 2027. The report found the company's roadmap presentation for AR and VR devices. A possible reason for the delay could be that the technology itself is not ready. At the moment, no other details about Orion smart glasses are known. However, it is not likely to be similar to the company's Ray-Ban smart glasses which have no display features. Meta Quest series comes closest to what enthusiasts should expect, however, the headset is virtual reality (VR) focused and has only some AR experiences included.

True AR smart glasses would instead be closer to the Apple Vision Pro or Frame AI Glasses, which will superimpose elements from a digital display into the real world. The Frame AI Glasses weigh under 40g and feature two layers of lenses, with the outer being an augmented reality (AR) lens and the inner being an optional space to attach a prescription lens. The display in the device is a micro-OLED panel and the entire setup uses magnets to fit components.

Coming to its features, the Frame AI glasses have visual recognition capabilities and can offer descriptions of the objects visible on the lens. It can also translate text in real-time, show nutrition details of food products, do live web searches, and even generate images and place them in real-world conditions using the AR lens. The company has said that the visual analysis feature and live translation are powered by OpenAI's AI models, and Perplexity AI enables live web search.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Meta Orion, Meta, Smart Glasses
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus to Sport OLED Screens With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Always-on Support

Related Stories

Meta Orion, ‘True’ AR Smart Glasses Could Reportedly Be Revealed Later in 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; Might Launch on This Date
  2. Apple Abandons Decade-Long Electric Car Project, Shifts Focus on AI
  3. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  4. Google Unveils AI Model Called Genie That Can Generate 2D Video Games
  5. Realme Teases the Narzo 70 Pro 5G Ahead of Its Debut in March
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 12 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
  2. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon SoCs, 6,000mAh Battery
  3. HMD Just Teased Two Upcoming Self-Branded Smartphones to Be Announced in July This Year
  4. Meta Orion, ‘True’ AR Smart Glasses Could Reportedly Be Revealed Later in 2024
  5. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus to Sport OLED Screens With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Always-on Support
  6. Sony Brings Passkey Support on PlayStation for Secure Access: Here's How to Activate
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Later This Year: Report
  8. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  9. Google Genie, an AI Model That Can Generate 2D Platformer Games, Introduced; How It Works
  10. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; to Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy A35 on March 11: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »