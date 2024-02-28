Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Later This Year: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Later This Year: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are reportedly in development with model number SM-R530.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 13:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Later This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise cancellation (ANC) was launched back in 2021

Highlights
  • Samsung is working on two pairs of Galaxy Buds for this year
  • Rumours bubbling up regarding Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro launch
  • Firmware development for the devices has reportedly started
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch next-generation Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds as a successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, respectively. The codenames of the purported pairs of earbuds have leaked online. The firmware development for Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is said to have started. They are expected to go official later this year. Samsung was earlier speculated to announce the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro alongside the Galaxy Z foldables in July last year.

As per a report by the Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 are in development with model numbers SM-R530 and SM-R630, respectively. Samsung has reportedly started working on the firmware for both of these audio devices.

Samsung usually releases the Pro and standard variants of Galaxy Buds at different timelines. The brand launched the Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise cancellation (ANC) back in 2021, whereas the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were released one year later in August 2022. This year, the South Korean electronic brand is speculated to launch both Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 at its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Fold 6 will take the main stage at the event. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are expected to come with general improvements to sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life.

Samsung was earlier speculated to release the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at the Galaxy Unpacked event last year in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The brand, however, skipped the launch of the premium Galaxy Buds Pro variant and released an affordable Galaxy Buds FE with a price tag of Rs. 9,999.

To recall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Review) was launched at Rs. 17,999 in India. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 2 came with a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and comfort
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Very good sound quality with the Scalable codec
  • Excellent ANC and hear-through
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Works optimally only with Samsung devices, no app on iOS
  • Wider voice assistant support missing
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Very comfortable, good fit 
  • Good looks, easy controls 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Laid-back yet engaging sound 
  • Good soundstage
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS 
  • Scalable codec only works with Samsung devices
  • Only IPX2 water resistance
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Continues Rally and Touches $57,000 Mark, Crypto Market Cap Crosses $2 Trillion
Google Genie, an AI Model That Can Generate 2D Platformer Games, Introduced; How It Works

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Later This Year: Report
