Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch next-generation Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds as a successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, respectively. The codenames of the purported pairs of earbuds have leaked online. The firmware development for Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is said to have started. They are expected to go official later this year. Samsung was earlier speculated to announce the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro alongside the Galaxy Z foldables in July last year.

As per a report by the Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 are in development with model numbers SM-R530 and SM-R630, respectively. Samsung has reportedly started working on the firmware for both of these audio devices.

Samsung usually releases the Pro and standard variants of Galaxy Buds at different timelines. The brand launched the Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise cancellation (ANC) back in 2021, whereas the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were released one year later in August 2022. This year, the South Korean electronic brand is speculated to launch both Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 at its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Fold 6 will take the main stage at the event. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are expected to come with general improvements to sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life.

Samsung was earlier speculated to release the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at the Galaxy Unpacked event last year in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The brand, however, skipped the launch of the premium Galaxy Buds Pro variant and released an affordable Galaxy Buds FE with a price tag of Rs. 9,999.

To recall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Review) was launched at Rs. 17,999 in India. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 2 came with a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

