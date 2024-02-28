OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to launch later this year. The phone first surfaced online in December last year. Since then, a few leaks have suggested some key specifications of the handset. It is said to come with upgraded features over the preceding OnePlus Ace 2V model, which was unveiled in March 2023. An earlier leak claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3V could carry a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. However, a new leak now suggests that the phone may launch with an upcoming Qualcomm chipset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared in a Weibo post that the purported OnePlus Ace 3V is likely to be powered by a chipset codenamed SM7675, which has previously been said to be the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. This has been tipped to share a similar architecture as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. If true, this will be a considerable upgrade since the OnePlus Ace 2V launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

As per the tipster the OnePlus Ace 3V could feature a flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to be equipped with an optical fingerprint sensor. He added that the phone may come with up to 16GB of RAM. It may be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.

Previously, it was tipped that since the OnePlus Ace 2V was rebadged as the OnePlus Nord 3 outside China, the OnePlus Ace 3V may also be remodelled as a OnePlus Nord model, possibly the OnePlus Nord 4. An earlier leak also claimed that the purported OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to be priced in China under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

Notably, the OnePlus Nord 3 launched in India at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB options, respectively. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

