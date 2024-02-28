Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC

OnePlus Ace 3V is tipped to get 100W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 13:06 IST
OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2V (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3V is tipped to sport a 120Hz 1.5K display
  • The handset may launch globally as the OnePlus Nord 4
  • The OnePlus Ace 3V may carry a 5,500mAh battery
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to launch later this year. The phone first surfaced online in December last year. Since then, a few leaks have suggested some key specifications of the handset. It is said to come with upgraded features over the preceding OnePlus Ace 2V model, which was unveiled in March 2023. An earlier leak claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3V could carry a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. However, a new leak now suggests that the phone may launch with an upcoming Qualcomm chipset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared in a Weibo post that the purported OnePlus Ace 3V is likely to be powered by a chipset codenamed SM7675, which has previously been said to be the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. This has been tipped to share a similar architecture as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. If true, this will be a considerable upgrade since the OnePlus Ace 2V launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

As per the tipster the OnePlus Ace 3V could feature a flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to be equipped with an optical fingerprint sensor. He added that the phone may come with up to 16GB of RAM. It may be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.

Previously, it was tipped that since the OnePlus Ace 2V was rebadged as the OnePlus Nord 3 outside China, the OnePlus Ace 3V may also be remodelled as a OnePlus Nord model, possibly the OnePlus Nord 4. An earlier leak also claimed that the purported OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to be priced in China under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

Notably, the OnePlus Nord 3 launched in India at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB options, respectively. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3V, OnePlus Ace 3V launch, OnePlus Ace 3V specifications, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; to Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy A35 on March 11: Report
Bitcoin Continues Rally and Touches $57,000 Mark, Crypto Market Cap Crosses $2 Trillion

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; Might Launch on This Date
  2. Apple Abandons Decade-Long Electric Car Project, Shifts Focus on AI
  3. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Leak Hints at Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rumoured to Be on the Way
  5. Realme Teases the Narzo 70 Pro 5G Ahead of Its Debut in March
  6. Google Unveils AI Model Called Genie That Can Generate 2D Video Games
  7. iQoo Pad Air, iQoo TWS 2 Earbuds Pre-Sale Set for March 1
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Brings Passkey Support on PlayStation for Secure Access: Here's How to Activate
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Later This Year: Report
  3. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  4. Google Genie, an AI Model That Can Generate 2D Platformer Games, Introduced; How It Works
  5. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; to Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy A35 on March 11: Report
  6. Bitcoin Continues Rally and Touches $57,000 Mark, Crypto Market Cap Crosses $2 Trillion
  7. Apple Abandons Decade-Long Electric Car Project, Shifts Focus on Generative AI
  8. Sony to Cut 900 Jobs at PlayStation, Shut London Studio; Naughty Dog, Insomniac Hit With Layoffs
  9. Threads Saved Posts Feature Begins Rolling Out to Several Users After Weeks of Testing: How it Works
  10. Crypto Policies, AI Remain Key Topics of Focus for G20’s 2024 Agenda Under Brazil: FSB
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »