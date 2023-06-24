Technology News

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R India Launch Date Tipped: All Details

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are teased to come with a noise-cancellation feature.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 June 2023 16:50 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are teased to come in two colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2R listing goes live on Amazon
  • The earbuds could launch alongside OnePlus Nord 3
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will sport an in-canal design

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are expected to. be launched in India soon. The device's microsite has gone live on Amazon, hinting the timeline for revealing of various information regarding the earbuds. OnePlus Nord Buds 2R could debut in India on July 5, alongside OnePlus Nord 3. The earbuds' design and colour specifications have already been revealed via the Amazon product listing page. The earbuds are teased to come in two colour options and sport an in-canal design. There were unofficial reports about the earbuds arriving in India in June, but this seems to have been delayed for July.

Amazon has made the product page live for OnePlus Nord Buds 2R in India, confirming the launch timeline of the upcoming. device. The earbuds are said to debut in India on July 5. Several tipsters have shared the image from Amazon microsite which confirmed the date. However, it seems like the date has now been removed.

The product page has also revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming earbuds. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will come in two colour options including Black and Blue, and will sport an in-canal design with silicon earplugs.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R entire specifications haven't been revealed via the product page, but it suggests that the earbuds will be equipped with noise cancellation features. The company will reveal some of the key specifications, including the drivers, battery details and connectivity support, in the coming days.

Meanwhile, OnePlus recently confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord 3 in India through its “The Lab” campaign page. However, it did not reveal a specific date. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 has reportedly been spotted with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC on a Geekbench website. It has scored 1,153 points and 3,180 points in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively.

The listing also suggests that the phone will pack up to 16GB of RAM. It is expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was launched in China earlier this year. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
