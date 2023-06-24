Technology News

Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 features smart health sensors including a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensors, and women's health tracker.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 June 2023 15:47 IST
Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 price in India is set at Rs. 2,499

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 features a 1.43-inch display
  • It packs 110 sports modes
  • Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 is IP67 rated for water resistance

Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels, Bluetooth calling, and smart health sensors like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and SpO2 monitor. It also supports over 110 sports modes. The wearable has multiple cloud-based watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch has been claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage and up to 20 days in standby mode.

Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 price, availability in India

The Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India and will be available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website and Flipkart. It comes in four different colour variants — Black, Dark Grey, Grey and Pink.

Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 specifications

Fire-Boltt's Apollo 2 smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED display. It gets a circular dial that has a metallic body and silicon straps. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The smartwatch also comes with AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

It features several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring. Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 gets support for 110 sports modes. It also has multiple cloud-based watch faces to choose from.

The Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage, up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling, and up to 20 days in standby mode. The watch also has an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast, and sedentary reminders. The latest offering from Fire Boltt is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. Other highlights of the watch are in-built games, smart notification, camera control, and music control. 

Fire-Boltt Apollo 2

Fire-Boltt Apollo 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Dark Grey, Grey and Pink
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
Comment
