OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 June 2023 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is likely to have a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The phones are expected to support 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging

OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 are expected to launch in India soon. The company teased the release of the Nord 3, likely to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, in the country in late June. The Ace 2V, launched in China earlier this year in March, is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. A tipster has recently leaked the complete specifications sheet of the Indian variant of the OnePlus Nord 3 alongside details of the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted the complete specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3, expected to launch in India later this month. The phone is likely to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

The Nord 3 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, according to the leak. The phone is tipped to run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Nord 3 is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera of the handset is likely to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, the Nord 3 is likely to support 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone is likely to be equipped with an alert slider. It is also expected to support NFC connectivity and an IR blaster. The phone is also likely to feature Dolby Atmos-supported dual speakers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications

The tipster also put out the specifications sheet of the Indian variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 3, which is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus Nord 3. The phone is likely to have a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 950 nits. According to the leak, it is also expected to come with a HyperTouch feature and a HyperBoost engine.

The Nord CE 3 is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X of RAM with an expandable virtual RAM of up to 16GB. The phone is expected to boot Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 skin on top. The company is tipped to offer two years of Android updates and three years of security updates to go with the handset. The phone is expected to be offered in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer colour options, according to the leak.

The triple rear camera system of the Nord CE 3 is likely to include a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with a 112-degree ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a 4cm macro lens. The camera unit is expected to support TurboRAW quality and record videos in 4K at 30fps. Details of the front camera were not mentioned.

The handset is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The plastic-framed phone is not likely to come with an alert slider but could support NFC connectivity and an IR blaster. 

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord 3 specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 3 5G India launch, OnePlus Nord CE 3 India launch
